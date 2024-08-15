Potentially massive pay package for Starbucks new CEO, and he doesn’t even have to move to Seattle

Incoming Starbucks CEO might make properly in extra of $100 million in his first yr with the corporate below an incentive-laden contract, and he won’t be required to relocate from his dwelling in California to Seattle, the house of the worldwide espresso big.

Starbucks introduced on Tuesday that Niccol would develop into its chairman and CEO, taking up from Laxman Narasimhan, who stepped down abruptly after spending just a little greater than a yr as the corporate’s prime govt. Niccol will develop into Starbucks’ chairman and CEO on Sept. 9.

Niccol is among the many principally extremely wanted company executives after establishing a observe file of success in turning round corporations which have hit a tough patch, together with Taco Bell and, most just lately, Chipotle.

Niccol took the highest job on the California chain in 2018 when Chipotle was being roiled by a sequence of foodborne sickness outbreaks that had sickened greater than 1,000 of its prospects over a number of years.

Income at Chipotle has practically doubled since his arrival after he energized product innovation and on the similar time, instituted worker advantages like a program that pays workers’ faculty tuition prices at sure faculties.

Starbucks is relying on Niccol to revive fading gross sales and re-establish the corporate as a vacation spot the place prospects are keen to pay premium costs for its merchandise.

In a submitting with the Securities and Change Fee late Wednesday, Starbucks mentioned that the 50-year-old Niccol will obtain a money signing bonus of $10 million and fairness awards totaling $75 million as soon as he joins the corporate. The fairness part of his pay package deal will vest over time and is contingent on assembly efficiency targets.

If Starbucks meets these targets and different targets, his pay might simply surpass $100 million in his first yr.

Niccol’s annual base wage will probably be $1.6 million. He’ll even have an annual money incentive alternative at a goal of 225% of his base wage and a most of 450% of base wage. If he achieves the utmost incentive, it might be about $8.8 million.

Beginning in fiscal 2025, Niccol will probably be eligible to obtain annual fairness awards value as much as $23 million.

Maybe simply as notable, Starbucks will not be requiring that Niccol relocate to Starbucks headquarters in Seattle, saying he can stay in Newport Seashore, California, the place he at the moment lives and the place Chipotle relies.

Based on a regulatory submitting, Starbucks will assist create, with help from Niccol, a small distant workplace in Newport Seashore and the corporate will rent an assistant for Niccol at that location.

Niccol will commute to Seattle as wanted, in addition to embark on some other enterprise journey that’s deemed obligatory.

Starbucks Chief Monetary Officer Rachel Ruggeri is serving because the interim CEO till Niccol arrives in early September.

Shares of Starbucks rose barely earlier than the market open on Thursday.