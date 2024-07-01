Popcat Price Prediction: POPCAT Is Top Weekly Meme Coin Gainer With 68% Surge As The WienerAI ICO Closes On $6.5 Million

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Popcat value surged 68% up to now week and 9% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.4745 as of seven:20 a.m. EST on an 11% drop in buying and selling quantity to $74 million.

The most recent pump helped the token grow to be the highest weekly gainer among the many greatest 100 meme cash by market capitalization, in accordance with information from CoinMarketCap.

Popcat Worth Worth Breaks Above the Bearish channel

After falling from the $0.7254 resistance degree, the Popcat value is rebounding. Bulls have discovered robust help at $0.2371, pushing the value again above the bearish channel on the $0.5480 resistance zone. Regardless of a minor setback, the bulls are displaying resilience, driving the value as much as $0.4828, indicating ongoing upward motion.

POPCATUSD Evaluation (Supply: Dextools.io)

The day by day technical indicators paint a bullish image for POPCAT. The value trades above the 50-day easy transferring averages, suggesting a possible upward course and reinforcing constructive market sentiment.

The MACD can also be bullish under the impartial degree line. The blue common line can also be crossing the orange sign line. The inexperienced histogram bars are additionally constructive showing above the impartial line, indicating rising investor curiosity.

Moreover, the Relative Power Index (RSI) has rebounded under the 50 midline degree to 62, indicating robust shopping for stress for Popcat.

Popcat Worth Prediction: Is $1 Inside Attain?

The bulls are poised to proceed the present upward development, and elevated momentum may push the POPCAT value as much as the earlier resistance degree of $0.7254. If this upward motion persists, it may propel the value to the numerous milestone of $1, marking a notable restoration in its market worth.

Nevertheless, if POPCAT struggles to surpass this key resistance, it may face a downturn. In that state of affairs, the $0.4891 degree would grow to be a vital help level to chop the bulls.

WienerAI (WAI) Presale Hurtles In the direction of $6.5 million: The Subsequent 100X Meme Coin?

In the meantime, because the POPCAT value surges, so the WienerAI (WAI) presale is rocketing in the direction of $6.5 million in funds raised.

We have simply raised $6M 🌭🚀 Thanks to our unbelievable neighborhood! Prepare for extra thrilling adventures with this little Wiener 💥🐾 pic.twitter.com/O6AdG6xrhE — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) June 18, 2024

This new dog-themed meme coin merges AI expertise with the favored meme coin development. WAI is a singular mix of predictive AI capabilities, playful dog-themed components, and sausage meat-inspired enjoyable.

WienerAI is right here that will help you grow to be a greater dealer with its AI-powered buying and selling bot. This bot can reply your questions and discover the perfect market alternatives for you. Simply ask WienerAI in your subsequent commerce thought, and it offers you a market evaluation to enhance your possibilities of success.

Let WienerAI be your information for all of your buying and selling wants 🌭🤖 Commerce sensible, commerce straightforward with our AI-powered assistant! 🚀💰 pic.twitter.com/16xfxTnn3W — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) June 24, 2024

Whereas the thought of an AI-powered buying and selling companion may appear difficult, WienerAI makes it straightforward for merchants of all expertise ranges.

Traders also can stake their acquired tokens and earn an annual yield of 182%.

Combining revolutionary AI-driven buying and selling options with engaging staking rewards, it’s no marvel WienerAI is gaining a lot consideration.

Greater than only a bot–WienerAI is your final crypto buying and selling companion. We’re delighted to share some sneak peeks with our unbelievable and supportive neighborhood. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/kR8ypeJycj — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) June 11, 2024

Cilinix Crypto, a YouTuber with 64k subscribers, says he has already purchased into the presale and is optimistic that WAI will surge after launch.

You should purchase WienerAI on the official web site for $0.000722. However hurry as the value will enhance in fractionally greater than a day.

Purchase WAI right here utilizing ETH, BNB, USDT, or a financial institution card.

