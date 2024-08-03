Polygon Price Risks Plunge With 90 Million MATIC Tokens Selling At $0.5

Polygon (MATIC) just lately broke under the essential help degree at $0.5 and is liable to additional worth declines. This worth drop is due to a number of merchants who offloaded their tokens as quickly as Polygon reached this help degree amid the downtrend within the broader crypto market.

Polygon Faces Important Promoting Strain

The Alternate-Onchain Market Depth indicator in the marketplace intelligence platform IntoTheBlock reveals that Polygon is presently going through important promoting strain. Over 90 million tokens have been offered after the coin hit $0.5. This indicator tracks the order books of the highest 20 exchanges and reveals the typical worth at which merchants wish to purchase and promote the token.

Polygon bulls couldn’t defend the essential help degree of $0.5 as additional information from IntoTheBlock reveals that simply over 55 million tokens have been purchased at a median bid worth of $0.49. In the meantime, Polygon is liable to additional worth declines, with information from IntoTheBlock exhibiting that the promote orders proceed to outweigh the purchase orders.

The silver lining amid this wave of sell-offs is that Polygon whales look to have maintained their confidence within the MATIC token and have taken benefit of this worth dip to build up extra tokens. Knowledge from IntoTheBlock reveals that giant holders’ web flows have elevated by over 1,700% within the final seven days, indicating accumulation amongst these traders.

Solely 3% of Polygon holders are presently within the cash, which may result in additional worth drops for the crypto token. If the crypto token doesn’t rebound quickly sufficient, the 96% of traders presently at a loss may minimize their losses in some unspecified time in the future, thereby triggering one other wave of sell-offs for MATIC.

Because of its bearish worth motion, Polygon just lately dropped out of the highest 20 crypto rankings by market cap. Knowledge from CoinMarketCap reveals that it’s presently the twenty-first largest crypto token by market cap, behind Litecoin.

Market Circumstances Not Making It Simpler For MATIC

The present situations within the broader crypto market have additionally contributed to Polygon’s current decline. Bitcoin just lately dropped to as little as $63,500 from $69,000, dragging altcoins down within the course of. Tokens like MATIC have suffered extra important worth drops due to their robust optimistic worth correlation with Bitcoin.

The flagship crypto has skilled this worth decline due to the rising tensions within the Center East, with Iran and Israel on the forefront. Nevertheless, the market is anticipated to select up once more quickly sufficient, which means that tokens like MATIC may get pleasure from a large rebound sooner fairly than later. The primary objective can be for the crypto token to reclaim the essential help degree at $0.5.

On the time of writing, Polygon is buying and selling at round $0.48, down nearly 2% within the final 24 hours, in accordance with information from CoinMarketCap.

Featured picture created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com