Players to watch in Falcons first preseason game vs. Miami Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Recreation day is upon the Atlanta Falcons for the primary time in 2024.

After a pair of joint practices spent with the Miami Dolphins, the 2 groups will face off Friday at 7 p.m. ET below the lights of Arduous Rock Stadium.

Starters are unlikely to play, and that features Atlanta quarterback Kirk Cousins, amongst a number of others. That is regular for the preseason. What which means, although, is the Falcons teaching workers can consider their different choices with gamers they maybe must see extra of or those that have already caught their eye throughout coaching camp.

Contemplating the Falcons at the moment boast a 90-man roster that may must be pared all the way down to 53 come Aug. 27, this dwell analysis is essential. There are a whole lot of choices that have to be made by this month’s finish. There are a whole lot of gamers whose future in Atlanta hinges on these exhibition moments, however its additionally the primary alternative Falcons devoted should see some the latest batch of draft picks.