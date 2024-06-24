Player ratings: Pulisic 8/10 as USMNT open Copa with win

ARLINGTON, Texas — The USA males’s nationwide group opened its 2024 Copa America marketing campaign on dwelling soil with a 2-0 victory over Bolívia at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

Christian Pulisic opened the scoring within the third minute with a bending shot that evaded a diving Guillermo Viscarra in purpose. Pulisic determined to play the USMNT’s nook kick rapidly to Timothy Weah, who returned the ball to Pulisic on the overlap for the end.

The USMNT scored a second purpose simply earlier than half-time regardless of producing solely 0.38 anticipated targets within the first 45 minutes. Pulisic floated right into a central area to get on the ball, turned and performed it to an overlapping Folarin Balogun to increase the hosts’ lead.

The People squandered a number of alternatives to attain within the second half and, regardless of a generally sloppy efficiency, the end result by no means regarded unsure.

Supervisor score (scale of 1-10)

Gregg Berhalter, 7 — Made two adjustments from the 1-1 draw with Brazil on June 12, one among which was getting Tyler Adams his first begin since March, which permits the midfielder to develop into the event with more durable opponents forward. Berhalter’s different change was beginning Balogun at striker and, whereas the AS Monaco star struggled at occasions, he delivered the essential second purpose for his supervisor.

Participant scores (1-10; 10 = finest, gamers launched after 70 minutes get no score)

GK Matt Turner, 6 — Turner wasn’t known as upon usually. He was regular in enjoying the ball out of the again, though his lengthy distribution let him down at one level within the second half.

DF Antonee Robinson, 8 — Robinson grew into the match, getting ahead and offering choices on the left wing. His constant overlaps ought to have been rewarded with an help if not for Ricardo Pepi lacking a sitter within the second half.

DF Tim Ream, 7 — Ream gave away possession cheaply on three events within the opening 21 minutes, however in between these moments performed an ideal lengthy ball to Robinson down the left flank. Ream additionally obtained caught in possession late within the match. He was hardly ever known as upon in defensive moments towards a tepid Bolivia assault and stepped excessive to win balls when wanted.

DF Chris Richards, 4 — Richards persistently gave away the ball beneath little or no strain and was chargeable for sparking a number of Bolivia counter assaults. Richards’ passes went straight to an opponent on a number of events all through every half, one among which led to Weston McKennie having to take a yellow card that would show expensive later within the event.

DF Joe Scally, 6 — Mishit a diagonal beneath no strain on a number of events within the first half, then miscommunicated with McKennie and let the ball run out of bounds earlier than slicing one other cross out of play. His second half was steadier and redeeming.

MF Tyler Adams, 6 — Adams had a good displaying in his first begin for the USMNT for the reason that Concacaf Nations League ultimate in March. There have been indicators of rust in his 45-minute spell, together with hitting a ball out of bounds 18 minutes into the match, however he additionally had a pleasant mixture with McKennie early within the recreation.

MF Weston McKennie, 6 — Struggled to search out the ball all through the primary half, steadily popping into huge positions. McKennie had a few effectively delayed runs to earn a pair of corners within the first 26 minutes and obtained into barely extra superior positions within the second half. His yellow card was obligatory however could possibly be an issue with greater video games forward.

MF Giovanni Reyna, 7 — He wasn’t electrical, however he was subtly in the proper locations to dribble at defenders and earn fouls in harmful areas on a number of events. The foul he drew within the twenty seventh minute notably rattled Bolivia and began a small scuffle. Reyna additionally tracked again into his personal field to stop one among Bolivia’s higher sequences after Robinson obtained beat on the wing.

FW Christian Pulisic, 8 — Man of the match for the USMNT, not only for the early purpose that set the tone, however for his capability to interrupt out of strain and mix with teammates. Pulisic floated into central areas to search out ball and function a playmaker regardless of his group’s struggles connecting passes on the day. He was unfortunate to not rating a second purpose.

Christian Pulisic was the USMNT’s finest as Gregg Berhalter’s males opened their 2024 Copa América marketing campaign with a 2-0 victory over Bolívia. John Todd/ISI Pictures/USSF/Getty Pictures for USSF

FW Folarin Balogun, 6 — He scored the second purpose of the match, which redeemed an in any other case poor half that included giveaways and a weird play wherein he beat his defender and obtained to the byline however tried to cross the ball with a behind-the-leg trick. The cross sailed out of bounds. Balogun’s purpose was the results of a pleasant, peeling run to create area and a stable end.

FW Timothy Weah, 7 — Lively early down the proper flank, and artful on the ball to get out of strain when wanted. He pulled a shot from a decent angle within the second half on a promising assault.

Substitutes

MF Yunus Musah, 7 — Introduced good vitality going ahead off the bench and cleaned up a harmful Bolivia alternative within the 59th minute after Richards inexplicably tried to dribble out of a double group.

MF Johnny Cardoso, 6 — Unremarkable efficiency in midfield that helped shut out the sport.

FW Ricardo Pepi, 6 — Missed a sitter from 7 yards out simply seconds after coming into the match. He had one other, harder probability to attain 12 minutes later however positioned his shot too central. He was then denied twice from shut vary on a pair of spectacular saves. He did all the things however rating.

MF Luca de la Torre NR — Got here in for McKennie to lock down the end result and was hardly challenged by Bolivia’s midfield.

FW Brenden Aaronson NR — Got here on within the ultimate couple of minutes for Weah.