Photo essay: Houstonians celebrate Argentina, Ecuador in Copa America

On Wednesday night, forward of the Copa America quarterfinals, a whole bunch of Argentine followers huddled in Discovery Inexperienced and referred to as for a second of silence.

The banderazo, or pregame celebration, in downtown Houston quieted as followers led a cheeky chant praying for Ecuador’s downfall.

Their prayers got here true Thursday when, following a late-game tie, Argentina defeated Ecuador on penalty kicks at NRG Stadium.

The Touchdown’s photojournalists documented Houstonians celebrating Latin American pleasure, together with Ecuadorian followers flocking to the staff’s lodge, the JW Marriott Houston Downtown, hoping for a peek inside forward of Thursday’s match.

Regardless of a nail-biting eleventh-hour purpose from Ecuadorian ahead Kevin Rodríguez within the first minute of second-half stoppage time, la seleción Argentina proved deadly for Ecuador.

After Nicolás Otamendi netted a penalty kick previous Ecuadorian goalkeeper Alexander Domínguez, Ecuadorian followers in Houston hung their heads at a watch celebration in Midtown’s Vida Backyard.

For a lot of Houstonians, whatever the end result, it was a possibility to look at their dwelling nations compete on U.S. soil, proper in their very own metropolis.

Michael Tamay waves a flag throughout a banderazo for the Ecuador nationwide staff exterior of the J.W. Marriott Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in downtown Houston. (Mark Felix for Houston Touchdown)

Espi, a three-year-old Dalmation, confirmed off a Lionel Messi soccer jersey throughout a Banderazo for the Argentina soccer staff on July 3, 2024 at Discovery Inexperienced in Houston, Texas. The Argentina nationwide staff performs Ecuador within the quarter last of the Copa America – the highest soccer match amongst nationwide groups from South America, on July 4th. (Meridith Kohut for Houston Touchdown)  The Argentina nationwide staff performs Ecuador within the quarter last of the Copa America – the highest soccer match amongst nationwide groups from South America, on July 4th. (Meridith Kohut for Houston Touchdown)  The Argentina nationwide staff performs Ecuador within the quarter last of the Copa America – the highest soccer match amongst nationwide groups from South America, on July 4th. (Meridith Kohut for Houston Touchdown)  The Argentina nationwide staff performs Ecuador within the quarter last of the Copa America – the highest soccer match amongst nationwide groups from South America, on July 4th. (Meridith Kohut for Houston Touchdown)  (Proper picture) A whole bunch of Argentina soccer followers chanted and cheered throughout a Banderazo on July 3, 2024, at Discovery Inexperienced in Houston, Texas. The Argentina nationwide staff performs Ecuador within the quarter-final of the Copa America – the highest soccer match amongst nationwide groups from South America, on July 4th. (Meridith Kohut for Houston Touchdown)

An Ecuador fan waits for the beginning of a banderazo for the Ecuador nationwide staff exterior of the J.W. Marriott Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in downtown Houston. (Mark Felix for Houston Touchdown)

A whole bunch of Argentina soccer followers chanted and cheered throughout a Banderazo on July 3, 2024 at Discovery Inexperienced in Houston, Texas. The Argentina nationwide staff performs Ecuador within the quarter last of the Copa America – the highest soccer match amongst nationwide groups from South America, on July 4th. (Meridith Kohut for Houston Touchdown)

An Ecuador fan arrives with an Ecuador flag at the beginning of a banderazo for the Ecuador nationwide staff exterior of the J.W. Marriott Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in downtown Houston. (Mark Felix for Houston Touchdown)  Marriott Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in downtown Houston. (Mark Felix for Houston Touchdown)  Marriott Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in downtown Houston. (Mark Felix for Houston Touchdown)  Marriott Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in downtown Houston. (Mark Felix for Houston Touchdown)  Marriott Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in downtown Houston. (Mark Felix for Houston Touchdown)  Marriott Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in downtown Houston. (Mark Felix for Houston Touchdown) 

A whole bunch of Argentina soccer followers chanted and cheered throughout a Banderazo on July 3, 2024 at Discovery Inexperienced in Houston, Texas. The Argentina nationwide staff performs Ecuador within the quarter last of the Copa America – the highest soccer match amongst nationwide groups from South America, on July 4th. (Meridith Kohut for Houston Touchdown)

Soccer followers packed Vida Backyard Bar in downtown Houston to look at the Copa America quarter-final soccer match between Argentina and Ecuador on July 4, 2024. (Meridith Kohut for Houston Touchdown)

Argentina's Nicolás Otamendi celebrares scoring in opposition to Ecuador the profitable purpose in a penalty shootout throughout a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match in Houston, Thursday, July 4, 2024. (AP Picture/Julio Cortez)  (AP Picture/Julio Cortez)  (AP Picture/Julio Cortez)  (AP Picture/Julio Cortez)  (AP Picture/Julio Cortez)

