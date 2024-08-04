Philippines gold medal gymnast Carlos Yulo to receive house, cash, free ramen for life

Philippines gold medal gymnast Carlos Yulo to receive house, cash, free ramen for life

by

Yulo mentioned after Saturday’s win that he already knew he’d be gifted a home by his nation’s authorities. That incentive is on the desk for all potential gold medalists representing the Philippines.

However, based on one thread on X (previously Twitter), there’s loads extra coming Yulo’s manner:

  • A completely furnished two-bedroom condominium valued at 24 million Philippine pesos (~$415,000 USD). Sure, that is along with the free home.
  • 10 million in money (~$173,000 USD) from the Philippine Sports activities Fee.
  • 3 million in money (~52,000 USD) from the nation’s Home of Representatives.
  • A lifetime of free colonoscopies and gastroenterology consultations, however solely as soon as he turns 45. Yulo is 24 years outdated.
  • 100,000 Philippine pesos’ price of free furnishings (~$1,730 USD).
  • A lifetime of free ramen, free buffets and free meals from quite a few native institutions.
  • A lifetime of free engineering design by Nexa Engineering. I don’t know precisely what that’s, however he’s getting a number of it.

We have by no means seen an Olympian from the Philippines win a number of golds, so we expect to find out what else occurs!

Credit score to X consumer @saintnierva for the data, and kudos to Yulo for making historical past.

Leave a Comment