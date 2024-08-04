Philippines gold medal gymnast Carlos Yulo to receive house, cash, free ramen for life

Yulo mentioned after Saturday’s win that he already knew he’d be gifted a home by his nation’s authorities. That incentive is on the desk for all potential gold medalists representing the Philippines.

However, based on one thread on X (previously Twitter), there’s loads extra coming Yulo’s manner:

A completely furnished two-bedroom condominium valued at 24 million Philippine pesos (~$415,000 USD). Sure, that is along with the free home.

10 million in money (~$173,000 USD) from the Philippine Sports activities Fee.

3 million in money (~52,000 USD) from the nation’s Home of Representatives.

A lifetime of free colonoscopies and gastroenterology consultations, however solely as soon as he turns 45. Yulo is 24 years outdated.

100,000 Philippine pesos’ price of free furnishings (~$1,730 USD).

A lifetime of free ramen, free buffets and free meals from quite a few native institutions.

A lifetime of free engineering design by Nexa Engineering. I don’t know precisely what that’s, however he’s getting a number of it.

We have by no means seen an Olympian from the Philippines win a number of golds, so we expect to find out what else occurs!

Credit score to X consumer @saintnierva for the data, and kudos to Yulo for making historical past.