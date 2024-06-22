Peru vs Chile result: Claudio Bravo and Paolo Guerrero make Copa America history in 0-0 draw

Jorge Fossati appeared guilty the sphere at AT&T Stadium for the harm that compelled Luis Advincula off in opposition to Chile.

The Peru captain, 34, needed to be substituted with what seemed to be an harm after simply 34 minutes of the 0-0 draw on Friday evening.

He was changed by Marcos Lopez.

“This isn’t regular grass that’s planted and grows,” Fossati stated after the sport. “It may be a bit tougher, and it will possibly have an effect on you. I’m not a health care provider.”

The feedback observe heavy criticism of the taking part in floor after Argentina’s opening win over Canada on Friday evening.

Head coach Lionel Scaloni stated the sphere in Atlanta was “not good for spectacle” earlier than goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez went additional calling the pitch “a catastrophe”.

Advincula has 119 caps for his nation, second solely to striker Paolo Guerrero (120) within the present squad.

Peru subsequent faces Canada on Tuesday in Kansas Metropolis.