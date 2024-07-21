Pepe Price Prediction: PEPE Soars 26%, But Experts Say This Layer-2 Meme Coin Might Be The Best Crypto To Buy Now

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Pepe worth soared over 26% prior to now 24 hours to commerce at $0.00001231 as of 12:00 a.m. EST as traders go lengthy on the frog-themed meme coin.

With this current acquire, the PEPE worth is within the inexperienced by greater than 29% on the weekly timeframe as nicely.

The Pepe Worth Clears A Main Resistance

4-hour chart for PEPE/USD (Supply: GeckoTerminal)

The Pepe worth rose above the foremost resistance degree at $0.00001093 over the previous 24 hours, and is making an attempt to beat the following barrier at $0.00001421. Ought to PEPE shut a 4-hour candle above this mark throughout the subsequent 24 hours, the meme coin might have the technical assist wanted to maintain climbing within the quick time period.

Nonetheless, the Pepe worth falling under the recently-breached $0.00001093 degree may invalidate the bullish thesis. On this various state of affairs, the crypto may very well be liable to dropping to $0.00000783. A particularly bearish scenario may result in PEPE plunging to as little as $0.00000567,

The Pepe Worth Is Displaying A Lot Of Technical Energy

Technical indicators on PEPE’s 4-hour chart recommend the meme coin might hold climbing within the subsequent 24 hours. Each the Transferring Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) and the Relative Energy Index (RSI) are exhibiting optimistic indicators.

Previous to the Pepe worth breaking $0.00001093, the MACD line crossed above the MACD Sign line. Merchants often see this technical occasion as an indication {that a} crypto has entered a short-term bullish pattern. This optimistic technical flag appears to have been validated given the robust worth motion by PEPE shortly after the 2 traces intersected.

What’s extra, the MACD line is breaking away above the MACD Sign line. This may very well be an indication of PEPE’s bullish momentum rising stronger, which could subsequently result in the Pepe worth persevering with its climb.

RSI readings have additionally risen considerably all through the previous buying and selling day. At the moment above 80, this indicator suggests PEPE has a whole lot of bullish power.

Merchants will, nevertheless, need to regulate the RSI as a result of it additionally warns that the meme coin is overbought. This could be seen as a promote sign as a result of PEPE’s draw back potential is at present better than its upside potential.

With the Pepe worth exhibiting substantial technical power, the layer-2 meme coin Pepe Unchained (PEPU) is properly positioned to profit.

A PEPE That Is Not Held Again By Ethereum’s Limitations

Ethereum has turn into a preferred alternative amongst builders to deploy their new tokens given the blockchain’s fame within the Web3 house. Many meme cash, together with PEPE, name Ethereum house. Nonetheless, the community’s reputation has made it congested. This has led to scalability issues, leading to gradual transaction speeds and excessive community charges.

Pepe Unchained (PEPU) goals to introduce a brand new model of the beloved PEPE meme coin to the market that isn’t restricted by the Ethereum community’s shortcomings. To attain this, the undertaking will launch its personal layer-2 community.

Not solely will this upgraded PEPE include transaction speeds which can be 100 instances sooner than that of Ethereum, it can additionally embrace a lot lowernetwork charges. Token holders will, nevertheless, nonetheless have the ability to seamlessly bridge their belongings between the Ethereum and Pepe Unchained networks.

This provides traders the most effective of each worlds, enabling them to take pleasure in Pepe Unchained’s lightning-quick speeds and Ethereum’s confirmed safety.

In a current video, famend YouTuber Jacob Crypto Bury stated PEPU has the potential to blow up by 100x after launch.

Early Buyers Achieve Entry To Excessive Rewards

Along with PEPU’s speculative potential, there’s additionally a 503% APY being provided to anybody who purchases the meme coin throughout its ongoing ICO part. This may very well be one of many causes the undertaking has managed to boost over $3.7 million via its presale up to now.

To get entry to those rewards, traders can make the most of the straightforward purchase widget embedded on Pepe Unchained’s web site to accumulate the token. Promoting for $0.0084598, the token might be purchased utilizing both ETH, USDT, BNB or financial institution card. As soon as bought, the PEPU tokens must be locked up through the web site’s staking web page.

It is time to cross over! Be a part of us on the opposite aspect with Pepe’s Layer 2 blockchain. Thrilling new adventures await! 🐸🐸 pic.twitter.com/jX7pZDJNYI — Pepe Unchained (@pepe_unchained) July 15, 2024

Buyers will need to hurry as a result of the meme coin’s worth is scheduled to extend in lower than two days.

Buy and stake PEPU right here earlier than its worth will increase.

