Pepe Price Prediction: PEPE Dives 21% In A Month As Investors Flock To This Layer-2 Meme Coin And Its 1,050% APY

The Pepe worth slumped 21% up to now month and practically 5% within the final 24 hours to commerce for $0.00001151 as of 00:15 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that plunged 10%.

It comes because the meme coin sector flashes pink, together with Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), sending the sector’s market capitalization down by virtually 2% to $48.76 billion.

Pepe Value Prediction

The Pepe worth is testing the decrease boundary of an ascending parallel channel. Whereas the massive image stays bullish, this outlook is threatened because the meme coin information decrease highs. If the help confluence between the 50% Fibonacci placeholder of $0.00001071 and the decrease boundary of the channel break, the Pepe worth may roll over.

Such a directional bias may see the altcoin sweep the sell-side liquidity residing beneath earlier than a doable restoration. Merchants might think about putting their cease losses across the $0.00001000 psychological stage within the regard.

Nevertheless, within the dire case the place promoting stress overpowers purchaser momentum, the Pepe worth may lengthen the autumn. Such a transfer would see the frog-themed token present one other shopping for alternative across the $0.00000776 help stage.

Discover the decrease highs on the Relative Energy Index (RSI), signifying falling momentum. Its place under the imply threshold of fifty coupled with the place of the Shifting Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) in unfavorable territory tilts the chances additional in favor of the bears.

GeckoTerminal: PEPE/USD 1-day chart

However, if the 50% Fibonacci placeholder holds as a help ground, the Pepe worth may discover a turnaround right here. Whereas a flip of the $0.00001335 resistance stage right into a help could be very best, the bearish thesis will solely be invalidated as soon as the value clears the $0.00001800 threshold.

Because the Pepe worth fights to carry above the important help, traders are piling into the brand new meme coin presale Pepe Unchained (PEPU), which has rocketed to $1.88 million in funds raised after bagging greater than $660k up to now 48 hours

In accordance with 99Bitcoins, a crypto channel on YouTube, PEPU is likely one of the finest cryptos to purchase now, with the potential to soar 100X after its launch.

Promising Various To PEPE

Pepe Unchained goals to emulate the success of predecessor PEPE, which has delivered mind-blowing returns to traders.

As its title suggests, Pepe Unchained goals to set Pepe free from his outdated, clunky Layer-1 world. PEPU will obtain this by operating by itself proprietary Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain.

It’s thus tackling points that always plague meme cash operating on the Ethereum Layer-1 blockchain, together with scalability, velocity, and effectivity.

Pepe has damaged his chains along with his personal layer 2 blockchain resolution: 🧠 Immediate bridging between ETH and Pepe Chain

🧠 Lowest transaction charges

🧠 100x sooner transaction speeds in comparison with ETH

Token holders can earn passively by way of the platform’s staking system, which provides an annual share yield (APY) of 1,050%. Greater than 152 million PEPU tokens are already staked. The distribution of rewards will happen at a charge of 608.82 PEPU tokens per ETH block, to be disbursed over 2 years.

You should purchase $PEPU tokens for $0.0081939 every. With a worth hike coming in lower than 21 hours, purchase quickly to lock in the perfect deal.

Go to and purchase Pepe Unchained right here.

