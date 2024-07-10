PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A brand new state license plate design refers to Pennsylvania’s important function in establishing the US’ independence from England and options the phrase, “Let Freedom Ring.”

The red-white-and-blue plate design introduced this week contains a picture of Philadelphia’s Liberty Bell. The design already seems on eight indicators that welcome motorists the place highways cross varied state traces — with 29 extra deliberate for the approaching months.

“Let Freedom Ring” is a phrase within the early nineteenth century music “My Nation, ’Tis of Thee.”

The Liberty Bell, inscribed with a Bible verse exhorting individuals to “Proclaim Liberty All through All of the Land Unto all of the Inhabitants thereof,” was in use in Philadelphia earlier than the American Revolution. It turned a rallying level for these combating to abolish slavery in the US and for supporters of giving ladies the best to vote and of civil rights.

Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro, whose title is on the freeway indicators, stated the license plates and welcome indicators are being launched forward of the nation’s 250th birthday celebration in 2026.

The welcome indicators are at borders with Maryland on U.S. Route 15 close to Gettysburg and Interstate 70 in Fulton County; with New Jersey on Interstate 295 in Bucks County and Interstate 80 in Monroe County; with Ohio on Interstate 90 in Erie County; and with New York on Route 449 in Potter County, Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County and Route 1015 in Tioga County.

These within the new plates can signal as much as be notified when they may accessible early subsequent yr.