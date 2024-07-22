Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro on shortlist for potenital Harris VP candidates if she is nominated

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Many individuals questioning what the total Democratic ticket goes to appear like in November now that President Biden has introduced he’ll “stand down.”

One among a number of names being thrown round as a possible vice presidential candidate is Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

Sources inform ABC Information that Harris known as Shapiro on Sunday after she formally launched her marketing campaign for presidency.

The Pennsylvania governor has been seen loads in nationwide information tales up to now yr.

He was lately on the bottom in Butler, Pa., after the assassination try on former President Donald Trump. He was additionally typically on the scene after the I-95 collapse and speedy rebuild on that stretch of highway within the Philadelphia.

“My quantity selection is Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro,” stated Rep. Joanna McClinton, (D) Pennsylvania Speaker of the Home. “He’s the one governor proper now that has led a commonwealth with a divided legislature. In all places else, it is both all Republican or all Democrat — from governor to Home, to meeting, to delegates, to the Senate. He has finished an exceptional job.”

McClinton can also be an excellent delegate and has joined a rising refrain of Democratic leaders backing Shapiro for Harris’ operating mate decide.

Gov. Shapiro, 51, has additionally been a loyal surrogate for Biden. He has received three statewide races: two as lawyer basic and one as governor. He additionally served as a Montgomery County Commissioner throughout his early days in politics.

What would occur if he’s chosen?

If chosen, Shapiro can be allowed to stay governor whereas operating and solely has to surrender the workplace if he wins and is sworn in as vp.

Shapiro issued an announcement Sunday endorsing Harris and saying he would do all the pieces he might to get her elected.

Pennsylvania is, after all, a battleground state.

Different potential candidates

Different potential VP candidates embrace Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly