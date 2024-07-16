PeiPei Price Prediction: PEIPEI Surges 13%, But Here’s A Meme Coin Degens Are Buying For 10X Gains

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The PeiPei value surged 13% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.0000003038 as of 03:44 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that rose 20% to $200 million.

PEIPEI is thus outperforming the meme coin market, which tumbled 1% to a market capitalization of about $45 billion.

Peipei Value Set For A Bullish Development Continuation Over The Ascending Triangle

The PeiPei value has been in a markup section inside an ascending triangle sample within the final two days, with the bulls encountering some resistance round $0.0000003313, based on information from GeckoTerminal.

PEIPEI nonetheless trades above the 200-day Easy Transferring Common (SMA) however stays under the 50-day SMA, which exhibits the probability of a rally from the decrease boundary of the triangle.

The Relative Energy Index (RSI) helps the rally, with the RSI recovering from the oversold degree to commerce at 45, because it hurtles in direction of the 50-midline degree, a sign of a rising shopping for frenzy.

If the bulls maintain the momentum, the RSI may soar over to the 70-overbought area, signaling sustained optimism from the bulls.

Furthermore, the Transferring Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) additionally offers some bullish prospects, with the MACD blue line crossing over the orange sign line, forming a bullish crossover. A bullish crossover may additional immediate traders to purchase, pushing the token above the triangle.

Peipei Value Prediction

The Bitcoin value evaluation on the 15-minute chart, exhibits a robust bullish bias, with PEIPEI value bulls aiming to proceed with the bullish development above the ascending triangle sample. The current Peipei value motion may push the token as much as the goal of round $0.0000003901.

Conversely, if the bears take management of the value on the decrease boundary of the triangle, the value of PeiPei may drop to the subsequent assist degree round $0.0000002784 (200-day SMA).

In the meantime, because the Peipei value soars, traders are additionally shopping for into a brand new Base chain meme coin referred to as Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ), a presale that’s blasted previous $2.4 million in funds raised.

Base Dawgz Presale Blasts Previous $2.4 Million – Subsequent Large Meme Coin On Base?

DAWGZ goals to capitalize on the success of Base meme cash and problem its meme coin titan, $BRETT, which has soared 13,844% from its all-time low, based on Coingecko.

DAWGZ can also be tapping into the market’s sturdy affinity for dog-themed meme cash, with 4 of the highest 5 meme cash being dog-themed: DOGE, SHIB, WIF, and FLOKI.

Congrats on hitting $2.4M within the presale, my fellow $DAWGZ! And big props to these staking and stacking these candy rewards! 💪 pic.twitter.com/biYklwo6wC — Base Dawgz (@BaseDawgz) July 9, 2024

DAWGZ is based on Base blockchain, however it gives a multi-chain expertise, and seamless interoperability throughout varied blockchains, together with Ethereum, Solana, Binance Good Chain, and Avalanche.

Traders cans stake DAWGZ tokens for an annual return of a 2,130%. The workforce has put aside 20% of the whole token provide for this function.

Except for staking, you may also earn by way of the “Be Social for Airdrop” marketing campaign. Merely create and share memes or different content material on X to build up factors, which may later be redeemed for DAWGZ.

In response to Jacob Bury, a outstanding crypto analyst and YouTuber, $DAWGZ has the potential to surge 100X after its launch.

If you’re to take part within the presale, you should buy DAWGZ tokens for $0.0061 every. However don’t wait too lengthy as a result of the value will improve in lower than 5 days.

You should buy DAWGZ tokens on the official web site right here utilizing ETH, USDT, BUSD, or USDC.

