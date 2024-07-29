Pedro Pascal, ‘Fantastic Four’ cast take stage as new title, other new films announced at Comic-Con

Marvel Studios’ displays at Comedian-Con included a showcase with Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach from the just-rebranded “The Incredible 4: First Steps” — full with their experience, the Fantasticar, one way or the other floating throughout the stage.

That movie is due out July 25, 2025.

Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford communicate onstage through the Marvel Studios Panel in Corridor H at SDCC in San Diego, CA, July 27, 2024. Jesse Grant/Getty Pictures for Disney

One other presentation featured Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford, two of the celebs of the February 2025 launch “Captain America: Courageous New World.”

Ford mentioned he was “proud” to be becoming a member of the opposite actors who’ve been having a lot enjoyable within the MCU, saying: “I wished a bit of the motion.”

He additionally “Hulked” out on stage, in a nod to his character Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross turning into Crimson Hulk within the film.

That movie’s Giancarlo Esposito was additionally there, confirming that he is enjoying the villain Sidewinder.

Marvel’s highlight additionally noticed David Harbour, in character and in costume as his “Black Widow” character the Crimson Guardian, strolling by way of the gang to hype up “Thunderbolts,” his team-up film with different stars who have been there, together with Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

After a thunderous introduction, Harbour then broke character, saying to his co-stars, “Oh my God, you guys did not costume up?”

Followers in Corridor H have been handled to a tease of that forthcoming movie, as effectively, which is due out Might 5, 2025.

Marvel Studios concluded the ceremony with the shock information of Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the MCU as Physician Doom.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the father or mother firm of ABC Information.