Paul McCartney Celebrates 82nd Birthday

Paul McCartney is one other 12 months older and wiser, with the musical legend celebrating his 82nd birthday Tuesday (June 18).

To commemorate the event, the Beatles star shared a photograph of himself onstage by way of Instagram. “They are saying it’s my birthday,” he captioned the snap. “I’m trying ahead to being spoilt rotten by my family members! – Paul”

The night time previous to McCartney’s huge day, Austin Butler revealed that he’d just lately attended a celebration — which can have been the previous’s birthday bash — on the Wings frontman’s home. The gathering was additionally attended by Ringo Starr, Mick Jagger, Bruce Springsteen, Meryl Streep and Taylor Swift, who at one level DJ’d the festivities, in keeping with the Elvis star.

“That was insane,” Butler advised Jimmy Kimmel, who additionally attended the celebration, on the comic’s late-night present Monday (June 17).

Kimmel agreed that it was “the craziest get together I’ve ever been to in my complete life.”

4 days earlier than his birthday, McCartney and Wings launched their new reside album, One Hand Clapping. The star additionally just lately unveiled his Eyes of the Storm photograph exhibit at The Brooklyn Museum in New York Metropolis, that includes a sprawling assortment of his personal behind-the-scenes snaps from the early days of Beatlemania with Starr, George Harrison and John Lennon.

In November, McCartney unveiled “Now and Then,” a beforehand unreleased Beatles monitor recovered from a low-quality tape. The “Foolish Love Songs” singer labored with audio specialists to raise Lennon’s vocals from the recording utilizing AI, a course of he known as “magical” on the time.

“After we had been within the studio, we had John’s voice in our ears,” he added in an interview with BBC Radio 1 final 12 months. “So you would think about he was simply within the subsequent room in a vocal sales space or one thing and we had been simply working with him once more … It’s very particular for me to be singing with John once more.”