Patrick Dempsey Joins ‘Dexter’ Prequel Series With Christian Slater

After enjoying Dr. Derek Shepherd on 11 seasons of Gray’s Anatomy, Patrick Dempsey isn’t afraid of a bit blood.

Dempsey, 58, has joined the solid of Showtime’s Dexter prequel sequence, Authentic Sin, as a sequence common. The actor will play Aaron Spencer, the Captain of the Miami Metro Murder who has a decades-long friendship with Harry Morgan, performed by Christian Slater.

Authentic Sin is ready 15 years earlier than the occasions of Dexter, which starred Michael C. Corridor because the titular assassin. Patrick Gibson performs Dexter within the prequel, which tells the story of how Dexter made the transition from “pupil to avenging serial killer.”

“When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter should study to channel his interior darkness. With the steering of his father, Harry (Slater), he adopts a Code designed to assist him discover and kill individuals who should be eradicated from society with out getting on legislation enforcements’ radar,” the present’s official logline reads. “It is a explicit problem for younger Dexter as he begins a forensics internship on the Miami Metro Police Division.”

The unique sequence aired on Showtime for 8 seasons from 2006 to 2013. The restricted sequence Dexter: New Blood — which featured Corridor reprising his position — aired for one season in 2021.

“Patrick Dempsey is a beloved actor who’s internationally recognized for the enduring characters he has performed and his performances,” Paramount International co-CEO Chris McCarthy mentioned in a press release. “We’re thrilled to have him be a part of our all-star solid of Dexter: Authentic Sin, the extremely anticipated origin story of the franchise.”

Dempsey made a shocking return to Gray’s throughout the season 17 premiere in November 2021. The looks was significantly stunning as a result of Dempsey’s character Derek is, effectively, useless.

Within the episode, Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) was discovered handed out in a parking storage. Whereas unconscious, her ideas drifted to her late husband Derek, who appeared to Meredith in a imaginative and prescient on a seashore.

Since leaving Gray’s full-time in 2015, Dempsey has appeared in motion pictures like Bridget Jones’s Child, Disenchanted and Ferrari. He was additionally a sequence common on the Italian drama Devils, which aired its second season on Sky Atlantic in 2022.

Dexter: Authentic Sin, which started manufacturing in Miami earlier this month, doesn’t but have a launch date.