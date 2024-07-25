Panathinaikos BC Aktor Introduces ASB GlassFloor To EuroLeague

EUROPE (CelebrityAccess)—Panathinaikos BC AKTOR, in partnership with Globalsat, is about to revolutionize the EuroLeague with the introduction of the ASB GlassFloor, a cutting-edge full-LED video sports activities floor formally endorsed by the EuroLeague. This modern flooring will debut on the OAKA Enviornment for the upcoming season in October, making Panathinaikos the primary staff to recurrently host EuroLeague video games on this state-of-the-art court docket.

As a part of their efforts to make the OAKA Enviornment one of many premier venues in Europe, Panathinaikos BC AKTOR’s set up of the ASB GlassFloor marks a major milestone in basketball historical past. Chief Operations Officer (CEO) Stavros Ntinos expressed satisfaction and pleasure for the mission, emphasizing enhancing fan expertise and strengthening industrial partnerships. Ntinos acknowledged, “The addition of the brand new ASB GlassFloor permits us to attain a decisive contribution on this course.”

The ASB GlassFloor, that includes a novel glass floor embedded with tens of millions of LEDs, guarantees to redefine the match-day expertise. With the GlassCourt OS, Panathinaikos can showcase dynamic animations, real-time recreation statistics, and interactive shows immediately on the court docket. This expertise enhances the visible enchantment and affords new alternatives for promoting and leisure.

Embedded with ceramic factors, the glass floor ensures optimum grip and reduces damage threat, enhancing participant security with out compromising efficiency. The built-in LEDs allow gorgeous visible shows, whereas the real-time positional information can help coaches in offering rapid suggestions throughout coaching classes, boosting participant improvement and tactical execution.

Globalsat’s strategic partnership with Panathinaikos BC AKTOR has introduced the ASB GlassFloor to Athens. Vasilis Papadopoulos, Founder and CEO of Globalsat, expressed pleasure in regards to the collaboration, highlighting the function of expertise in reworking sports activities and leisure. Papadopoulos talked about, “This new glass ground will open up thrilling alternatives for interactive experiences and dynamic displays, setting a brand new customary for multi-functional sports activities venues.”

Integrating ASB GlassFloor into the OAKA Enviornment signifies a brand new chapter in basketball, elevating aesthetics, security, and efficiency. Christof Babinsky, CEO of ASB GlassFloor, shared his enthusiasm in regards to the partnership, saying, “We’re happy to collaborate with Panathinaikos BC to introduce the primary everlasting set up of our ground for EuroLeague video games. This set up represents a major milestone and units the stage for our expertise to make a long-lasting affect throughout varied leagues.”

This collaboration between Panathinaikos BC AKTOR, ASB GlassFloor, and Globalsat marks a transformative period in basketball, setting new requirements for a way the game is performed, seen, and skilled. With the potential to implement interactive coaching fashions, this mission additionally goals to boost the membership’s aggressive edge additional.