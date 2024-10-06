Padres vs. Dodgers prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, history, betting trends, and stats for Game 2

Shohei Ohtani made his long-awaited postseason debut on Saturday. He didn’t disappoint crushing a 3-run house run within the backside of the second inning to spark the Los Angeles Dodgers to a come from behind 7-5 victory over the San Diego Padres in Sport 1 of their divisional spherical sequence. The Dodgers collected 10 hits in all as they overcame a poor playoff debut from Yoshinobu Yamamoto and received a playoff sport for the primary time in two years. They have been swept within the NLDS final yr by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

It took Ohtani 875 video games to make his playoff debut. He went 2-5, drove in 3 runs, and struck out twice. That is Ohtani’s first yr with the Dodgers after spending the primary six years of his profession with the Angels.

That is the threerd time within the final 5 years the Dodgers and the Padres are assembly within the playoffs. Los Angeles received their sequence in 2020 and the Padres in 2022.

Sport 2 is slated for Sunday night at Dodger Stadium with Yu Darvish anticipated to pitch for San Diego and Jack Flaherty taking the mound for the Dodgers.

Lets dive into the matchup and discover a sweat or two.

We’ve bought all the data and evaluation it’s good to know forward of the sport, together with the most recent data on the find out how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, current crew efficiency, participant stats, and naturally, our predictions, picks & finest bets for the sport from our modeling instruments and workers of specialists.

Sport particulars & find out how to watch Padres vs. Dodgers – Sport 2

● Date: Sunday, October 6, 2024

● Time: 8:03 PM ET

● Web site: Dodger Stadium

● Metropolis: Los Angeles, CA

● TV/Streaming: FS1

Sport odds for Padres vs. Dodgers – Sport 2

The newest odds as of Sunday:

● Moneyline: San Diego Padres (+120), Los Angeles Dodgers (-145)

● Unfold: Padres +1.5 (-185), Dodgers -1.5 (+150)

● Whole: 8.5

Possible beginning pitchers for Padres vs. Dodgers – Sport 2

● Sunday’s pitching matchup (October 6): Yu Darvish vs. Jack Flaherty

○ Padres: Darvish (7-3, 3.31 ERA) has allowed 30 earned runs and 65 hits whereas putting out 78 over 81.2 innings. Darvish has made 11 postseason begins in his profession. He’s 4-6 with a 4.19 ERA over 58 innings.

○ Dodgers: Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA) has allowed 57 earned runs and 135 hits whereas putting out 105 over 194 innings. Traded to the Dodgers on the commerce deadline from Detroit, Flaherty made 10 begins with LA compiling a file of 6-2 with a 3.58 ERA. He’s 1-3 with a 3.60 ERA in 5 profession postseason appearances (4 begins).

High betting developments & insights to know forward of Padres @ Dodgers

The Dodgers’ bullpen pitched 6 scoreless innings in Sport 1

The Dodgers have received their final 6 matchups towards divisional foes and 9 of their final 11.

The OVER is 30-23 within the Padres’ video games towards NL West groups this season

Fernando Tatis, Jr. went 2-4 in Sport 1 as did Xander Bogaerts

The underside third of the Dodgers’ lineup went a mixed 5-12 in Sport 1

Playoff Historical past for San Diego and Los Angeles

Padres: San Diego now owns a file of 20-33 of their postseason historical past. They’ve reached the World Sequence twice and misplaced each in 1984 and 1998.

San Diego now owns a file of 20-33 of their postseason historical past. They’ve reached the World Sequence twice and misplaced each in 1984 and 1998. Dodgers: LA owns an all-time playoff file of 11,550-10,209. They’ve received 7 World Sequence crowns – 1959, 1963, 1965, 1981, 1988, and 2020.

Skilled picks & predictions for Sport 2 of the sequence between San Diego and Los Angeles

· Moneyline : NBC Sports activities is recommending a play on the Dodgers on the Moneyline

· Unfold : NBC Sports activities is recommending a play on the Dodgers on the Run Line

· Whole Runs : NBC Sports activities is leaning in direction of a play on the Whole OVER 8.5 Runs

