Ottawa Bluefest Adds A Day For 2024 With Headliner Jelly Roll

OTTAWA, Ontario (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for Ottawa Bluesfest introduced that the annual music competition has expanded its content material lineup for 2024 with a further day, that includes headliner Jelly Roll.

In response to Bluesfest, Jelly Roll will headline the competition’s RBC Stage on July ninth, which can turn into the official beginning day of the competition’s second weekend, as an alternative of July tenth, making for ten days of programming from Bluefest this yr.

“When the chance to usher in Jelly Roll surfaced, we jumped on it,” says Ottawa Bluesfest govt and inventive director Mark Monahan. “He has a tremendous story, and he’s a fantastic performer.”

Alongside withg Jelly Roll, Ottawa Bluesfest’s extra day will even see a efficiency from American musician, singer-songwriter, filmmaker, and report producer Shaboozey who will carry out in direct assist for Jelly Roll.