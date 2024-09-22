Oregon State beats Purdue behind explosive rushing attack

CORVALLIS — The Oregon State Beavers acquired again on observe Saturday with a convincing win over Purdue at Reser Stadium.

The Beavers topped the Boilermakers, 38-21, to enhance to 3-1 on the season.

Jam Griffin ran for 137 yards and one landing on 22 carries, and Anthony Hankerson added 89 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Skyler Thomas led OSU’s protection with seven tackles — together with 4 solo stops — and two move breakups.

Oregon State vs. Purdue rating updates

Rating: Oregon State 31, Purdue 21

Devin Mockobee broke free for a 63-yard run to push Purdue into the crimson zone. Then, two performs later, he discovered the top zone on a three-yard rush up the center.

Rating: Oregon State 31, Purdue 14

The Beavers strung collectively one other lengthy scoring drive. This time, Jam Griffin completed it off with a 14-yard landing run to bolster Oregon State’s lead.

Rating: Oregon State 24, Purdue 14

The Boilermakers had no drawback shifting the ball on their newest drive. They wanted simply 2:33 of recreation clock to go 75 yards on seven performs. Reggie Love III capped off the collection with a 2-yard landing.

Rating: Oregon State 24, Purdue 7

Zachary Card took a fly sweep and burst up the appropriate sideline for a 26-yard landing. That marked the second time in the present day that the freshman receiver has picked up chunk yardage on a sweep.

Luka Vincic checks in at proper guard for Oregon State

The Beavers have proven a bent to cut and alter their offensive line all through this season.

Close to the top of the third quarter, Luka Vincic entered the sport at proper guard instead of starter Flavio Gonzalez.

Beavers taking part in ‘bully ball’ early in second half

Oregon State pressured Purdue to punt on its first drive of the second half and took over at its personal 23 yard line.

From there, Gevani McCoy led the Beavers on a 75-yard drive to the Purdue 3. However the collection got here to a halt when, on 4th-and-goal, McCoy’s move to Taz Reddicks was damaged up ultimately zone, forcing a turnover on downs.

Halftime: Oregon State 17, Purdue 7

Gevani McCoy led a vibrant two-minute drill on the finish of the primary half to set OSU kicker Everett Hayes up for a 29-yard discipline purpose, giving the Beavers a two-score lead.

Halftime statistical leaders

OREGON STATE

Complete offense: 208 yards (116 dashing, 92 passing)

Passing: Gevani McCoy — 7-for-13, 92 yards

Speeding: Anthony Hankerson — 52 yards, 11 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Darrius Clemons — 3 receptions, 35 yards

PURDUE

Complete offense: 121 yards (89 dashing, 32 passing)

Passing: Hudson Card — 2-for-7, 32 yards, 1 TD

Speeding: Devin Mockobee — 70 yards, 9 carries

Receiving: Max Klare — 1 reception, 32 yards, 1 TD

Rating: Oregon State 14, Purdue 7

Purdue quarterback Hudson Card launched a superbly positioned deep ball down the appropriate sideline to Max Klare for a 32-yard landing to place the Boilermakers on the board with 6:30 left within the half.

Oregon State’s protection produces large cease

Going through 4th-and-2 at Oregon State’s 13-yard line, Purdue opted to go for it and try to maneuver the chains reasonably than kick a discipline purpose.

However Isaiah Chisom and Skyler Thomas mixed to deliver down Reggie Love III and power a turnover on downs.

Jaheim Patterson makes season debut for Oregon State protection

Sophomore security Jaheim Patterson, who transferred in from Kilgore Faculty final offseason, acquired into the sport at security for the Beavers early within the second quarter to spell Skyler Thomas.

Patterson had a vibrant fall camp for OSU and was a standout through the ultimate scrimmage. He performed on particular groups earlier this yr, however Saturday marked his first defensive snaps of the season.

Rating: Oregon State 14, Purdue 0

Anthony Hankerson plunged into the top zone for a 1-yard landing run to cap off a 12-play, 71-yard scoring drive. The Beavers have already got 77 dashing yards on the day.

Finish of first quarter: Oregon State 7, Purdue 0

The Beavers have been environment friendly operating the ball to date. They’re dealing with 2nd-and-6 on the Purdue 6-yard line.

Rating: Oregon State 7, Purdue 0

The Beavers acquired a much-needed spark from freshman outdoors linebacker Zakaih Saez, who made an unbelievable play to intercept Purdue quarterback Hudson Card after which ran it again for a pick-six. The Beavers additionally produced a turnover on the Boilermakers’ first drive of the day when Nikko Taylor pressured a fumble and Thomas Collins recovered it.

Darrius Clemons makes Oregon State debut

Former Michigan receiver Darrius Clemons made his long-awaited Oregon State debut on Saturday.

The junior wideout acquired within the recreation on OSU’s second drive of the night.

Beavers roll the cube early however come up brief

On its first drive of the sport, the Beavers tried to transform on 4th-and-short at their very own 28-yard line. However Gevani McCoy’s move down the appropriate sideline sailed incomplete and OSU turned the ball over on downs.

Pregame Oregon State observations

Oregon State receiver Darrius Clemons is in cleats going by way of early warmups with the remainder of OSU’s gamers. Head coach Trent Bray mentioned this week the Michigan switch is anticipated to make his season debut after being restricted by an damage.

Beginning OSU middle Van Wells went by way of warmups with the first-team offense. He missed final week’s recreation as a result of damage.

Beavers’ beginning nickel cornerback Noble Thomas Jr. didn’t come out with the remainder of the crew’s defensive backs for early warmups. He has been sidelined with an damage since Week 1.

Jacob Strand, who has performed significant reps at each left sort out and proper sort out this season, didn’t undergo pregame warmups. He left final week’s loss to Oregon with an obvious damage.

Different Oregon State gamers who weren’t seen throughout warmups: DL Tygee Hill DL Tyree Blake S Amarion York



How Oregon State’s protection is working to resolve its defensive points after lopsided loss

It is troublesome to reconcile the model of Oregon State’s protection that confirmed up at Reser Stadium final Saturday with the group that appeared earlier this season.

Lower than two weeks in the past, the Beavers’ revamped protection pitched its first highway shutout in 41 years when it stonewalled San Diego State in a 21-0 victory. On that day, OSU flashed a disruptive defensive entrance stocked with up-and-coming pass-rushers and a veteran secondary able to creating havoc performs.

Final Saturday, although, Oregon State was boat-raced on its residence turf by its in-state rivals.

Oregon gashed the Beavers for 546 yards of whole offense and seven.5 yards per dashing try. After struggling for consistency throughout shut wins over Idaho and Boise State earlier this season, Geese’ quarterback Dillon Gabriel torched OSU for 291 yards and two touchdowns on 20-for-24 passing on Saturday.

A lot of the issues surrounding Oregon’s injury-stricken offensive line have been put to relaxation final Saturday because the Geese restricted the Beavers to simply 11 quarterback pressures and nil sacks.

“Self-inflicted stuff,” Oregon State coach Trent Bray mentioned this week. “There wasn’t actually something that made us go, ‘Wow, that they had our numbers.’ Simply both giving them an excessive amount of respect and taking part in too delicate in protection, or fundamental elementary strategies weren’t there. They usually have been all yr. In order that’s one thing that the place it is, ‘OK, Why’d this occur?’

“We’ve acquired to go on the market, we’ve acquired to execute, particularly in these massive moments, massive video games, that’s the place it turns into much more essential.”

So, the place does the Beavers’ protection go from right here?

Aug. 31 — Indiana State (W, 49-0)

Sept. 14 — Notre Dame (L, 66-7)

Sept. 21 — at Oregon State

Nov. 22 — at Michigan State

Oregon State soccer information

