Oregon State beats Purdue behind explosive rushing attack

Oregon State beats Purdue behind explosive rushing attack

by

CORVALLIS — The Oregon State Beavers acquired again on observe Saturday with a convincing win over Purdue at Reser Stadium.

The Beavers topped the Boilermakers, 38-21, to enhance to 3-1 on the season.

Jam Griffin ran for 137 yards and one landing on 22 carries, and Anthony Hankerson added 89 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Skyler Thomas led OSU’s protection with seven tackles — together with 4 solo stops — and two move breakups.

Watch Oregon State vs. Purdue stay in Fubo Watch Oregon State vs. Purdue stay on Sling

Oregon State vs. Purdue rating updates

Leave a Reply