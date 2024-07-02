OpenSea Dethrones Magic Eden And Blur To Become The Most Traded NFT Marketplace

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

OpenSea, one of many main non-fungible token market platforms, has regained its preliminary dominance within the non-fungible token market, turning into essentially the most traded NFT market platform prior to now 24 hours. Under, now we have listed the 5 top-traded NFT market platforms by day by day gross sales quantity.

1. OpenSea Reclaims NFT Market Dominance

Knowledge compiled by Tiexo.com, an on-chain crypto market information aggregator and a multi-chain non-fungible token explorer, reveals that OpenSea is essentially the most traded NFT market platform within the NFT market. Prior to now 24 hours, OpenSea has recorded a buying and selling sale quantity of $5.96 million.

OpenSea, the main non-fungible token market platform throughout the 2021-2021 historic bull run, misplaced its glory earlier final 12 months after the launch of Blur NFT Market. In an surprising flip of occasions, Opensea NFT Market is again to being the #1 NFT market on the Ethereum NFT ecosystem.

In an surprising flip of occasions, Opensea is again to being the #1 NFT market on Ethereum pic.twitter.com/lkI30IPYd2 — wale.moca 🐳 (@waleswoosh) June 27, 2024

2. Magic Eden NFT Market

Magic Eden, a multi-chain non-fungible token market and Solana’s largest non-fungible token market, is immediately the second most-traded NFT market, following OpenSea carefully in buying and selling gross sales quantity. Prior to now 24 hours, Magic Eden has amassed a buying and selling gross sales quantity of 4.28 million, representing 27.37 % of the overall 5 most-traded NFT Market market share.

3. Blur NFT Market

Blur, a decentralized non-fungible token market designed for skilled merchants, providing distinctive capabilities, versatile creator royalties and main OpenSea market rivals, is immediately’s third most-traded NFT market platform, trailing behind Magic Eden NFT market. Prior to now 24 hours, Blur has recorded a buying and selling gross sales quantity of $3.2 million, taking 20.97% of the overall 5 most-traded NFT market market shares.

4. Tensor NFT Market

Tensor, one other of the biggest non-fungible token market platforms on the Solana NFT ecosystem, is the fourth most traded NFT market, crawling behind the Blur NFT market. Prior to now 24 hours, Tensor has recorded a buying and selling gross sales quantity of $803,019, taking simply 5% of the 5 most-traded NFT market market shares.

5. CryptoPunks NFT Market

CryptoPunks.eth, a brand new and revolutionary non-fungible token market devoted completely to the enduring 10,000 CryptoPunks assortment, is the fifth most-traded NFT market, closing our 5 top-traded NFT market immediately. Prior to now 24 hours, CryptoPunks has amassed a buying and selling gross sales quantity of $553,087, taking the remaining 3.43% of the 5 most-traded NFT market market share.

