Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony Draws Big TV Ratings

The primary ever waterborne Olympics opening ceremony drew an enormous viewers for NBCUniversal on Friday.

The official begin of the Paris video games drew 28.6 million viewers on the published community and Peacock, together with about 670,000 extra on Telemundo, in accordance customized quick nationwide figures from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics. That’s the largest viewers for a Summer season Olympics opening since 2012 in London (40.7 million viewers), surpassing each 2016 in Rio de Janeiro (26.5 million) and 2021 in Tokyo (17.9 million).

Together with the Winter Olympics as effectively, Friday’s occasion — which featured performances by Girl Gaga and Celine Dion, amongst others — was the largest opening ceremony because the 2014 winter video games in Russia (31.69 million viewers).

For the opening ceremony and the remainder of the Olympics, NBC’s scores figures will mix stay telecasts in the course of the day (2-5 p.m. ET most days) and a primetime replay.

Peacock’s stream of the opening ceremony, wherein athletes from 205 delegations arrived in boats on the River Seine, grabbed 2.5 million viewers, making it essentially the most streamed opening ceremony thus far and the platform’s largest leisure occasion ever. Together with just a few competitions that preceded Friday’s ceremony, Peacock and different NBCUniversal digital platforms have amassed a billion minutes of streaming via Friday — six occasions as a lot as in Tokyo three years in the past. (Peacock’s subscriber base has grown by virtually 4 occasions because the final Summer season Olympics.)

“Final evening’s opening ceremony, some of the bold and sophisticated in Olympic historical past, was a spectacle for these in attendance in Paris, delivered an enormous viewers throughout our NBCU platforms, and set data for Peacock,” stated NBC Sports activities president Rick Cordella. “Due to the tireless effort of our manufacturing and engineering groups, and intensive promotion, we’re off to a robust begin that’s in keeping with the expectations of our NBC stations, and distribution and promoting companions. We’re in nice place as we look ahead to the following two weeks of competitors.”