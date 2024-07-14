Olivia Munn, Katie Couric, Jason Priestly Pay Tribute to Shannen Doherty

Olivia Munn, Jason Priestly, Katie Couric and extra in Hollywood are mourning the lack of Shannen Doherty.

Doherty, identified for her starring roles on Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed, died Saturday. She was first recognized with breast most cancers in March 2015; after remedy and several other surgical procedures, she introduced in April 2017 that she was in remission. In February 2020, she tearfully revealed on Good Morning America, “I’m stage 4 — my most cancers got here again,” then mentioned in June 2023 that most cancers had unfold to her mind.

“I’m completely heartbroken over the passing of Shannen Doherty,” Olivia Munn wrote in an Instagram Story on Sunday morning. Earlier this yr, Munn shared she was a breast most cancers survivor, and had undergone a double mastectomy. This weekend, the actress wrote that she had grown shut with Doherty, connecting over their shared expertise.

“We bonded by a shared battle and a want to assist different ladies. Trying again on the final textual content she despatched me only a couple months in the past, she requested how I used to be doing and if she may do something for me… True to kind, Shannen was providing her help regardless that she was within the ultimate stage of combating this horrific illness,” Munn mentioned. “Most cancers is de facto fucking scary and Shannen confronted it with such dignity, power and style.I ‘m sending all of my like to her mom who was her greatest good friend, hero and champion each step of the best way.”

Doherty’s 90210 co-star Jason Priestly additionally took to Instagram to pay tribute, writing he was “shocked and saddened to listen to in regards to the passing of my good friend Shannen.”

He added, “She was a power of nature and I’ll miss her. Sending love and light-weight to her household on this darkish time.”

Extra 90210 castmates, together with Gabrielle Carteris, Carol Potter and Brian Austin Inexperienced additionally honored Doherty with posts on Sunday. Carteris, together with many followers, wrote on-line that “I do know Luke is there with open arms to like you,” referencing the Luke Perry, one other 902010 solid member, who died at age 52 in 2019.

“Shan. My sister,” Inexperienced wrote on his Instagram Story. “You liked me by every part. You have been a giant a part of my understanding of affection. I’ll miss you greater than I understand how to course of proper now. Thanks for the present of you.”

Doherty’s podcast, Let’s Be Clear, the place she spoke with celeb company weekly and shared updates about her private life and well being, posted a tribute to their late host, writing, “Thanks for sharing so many lovely reminiscences in your podcast. What an exquisite present you left your followers. We’re sending a lot like to your family and friends, you’re beloved and you’re missed.”

See extra of Hollywood’s tributes beneath.

Shannen Doherty lived out her most cancers battle publicly and with such braveness.

I’ll miss her fierce spirit. ♥️ — Marcia Cross (@ReallyMarcia) July 14, 2024

Such unhappy information. I hoped she would beat the illness once more. 💔 Shannen Doherty, ‘Beverly Hills, 90210,’ ‘Charmed’ star dies at 53 – Leisure Weekly https://t.co/SQAU4W7mei — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) July 14, 2024

My coronary heart is damaged. It was a pleasure to satisfy Shannen Doherty whereas filming our film Fortess a bit over 2 years in the past! She was filled with heat vitality and optimistic vibes. So younger. So proficient. Could she relaxation effectively. pic.twitter.com/jVDLPXHYW4 — Eric West (@EricXWest) July 14, 2024