Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s Family Album With Kids

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have been sharing candy glimpses of their two youngsters ever since turning into mother and father in November 2021.

Us Weekly confirmed in December 2021 that Munn had given delivery “simply earlier than Thanksgiving.” The couple named their son Malcolm, who arrived three years earlier than Munn and Mulaney tied the knot in 2024.

One yr earlier, Munn was identified with breast most cancers and underwent a mastectomy and hysterectomy. She and the comic additionally froze a number of embryos.

“After my prognosis, we determined to attempt yet another spherical of egg retrievals and hoped it was an excellent month,” Munn recalled to Vogue in a Might 2024 profile. “John and I talked about it loads and we don’t really feel like we’re finished rising our household, however didn’t know if I must do chemotherapy or radiation.”

Thank You! You’ve gotten efficiently subscribed.

4 months later, Munn and Mulaney welcomed child No. 2, daughter Méi, through surrogate.

“I had so many profound feelings about not having the ability to carry my daughter,” Munn wrote through Instagram in September 2024. “After I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother-to-mother. She confirmed me a lot grace and understanding, I knew I had discovered a real-life angel.”

Maintain scrolling to see Munn and Mulaney’s cutest household photographs: