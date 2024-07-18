Actual Madrid C. F. and Luka Modrić have agreed to increase the contract of our captain, who will probably be linked to the membership till 30 June 2025.

Modrić arrived at Actual Madrid in 2012, and in his twelve seasons representing our shirt he has turn out to be a Actual Madrid and world soccer legend.

He has received 26 titles with Actual Madrid: 6 Champions Leagues, 5 Membership World Cups, 4 European Tremendous Cups, 4 Ligas, 2 Copas del Rey and 5 Spanish Tremendous Cups. Modrić is one in all solely 5 gamers to have received 6 European Cups and has probably the most titles within the historical past of our membership.

On a person stage, Modrić received the Ballon d’Or, the FIFA Participant of the 12 months Award and was named UEFA Participant of the 12 months in 2018. He has been a part of the FIFA FIFPro World XI 6 instances and has been voted the Champions League’s Finest Midfielder twice. He has received 1 Ballon d’Or and 1 Silver Ball on the Membership World Cup. With the Croatian nationwide workforce, he received the Golden Ball on the 2018 World Cup and the Bronze Ball on the 2022 World Cup.

Modrić has made 534 appearances for our workforce, scoring 39 targets, and is a global with Croatia, with whom he has performed 178 matches and holds the all-time file for worldwide caps.