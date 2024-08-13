OCESA Plans New Multi-Use Entertainment District For Bogotá

BOGOTÁ, Colombia (CelebrityAccess) — The Stay Nation-owned Latin live performance promoter Ocesa introduced plans for the creation of The Distrito Verde (Inexperienced District), a brand new 40,000-capacity leisure in Colombia’s capital Bogotá.

The occasion area will function capability for 40,000 followers and can occupy a 24 hectare area in Bogotá’s Ciudad Salitre, a mixed-use space in one of many metropolis’s most high-profile districts.

In keeping with OCESA, the brand new advanced will host occasions akin to meals gala’s and artwork exhibitions, together with sports activities and reside live shows with a deal with environmentalism.

“Distrito Verde is the results of the imaginative and prescient of the expansion of the reside leisure trade in Colombia, enabling a multipurpose area that mixes the environmental restoration of a chunk of land with the flexibility and adaptation of that area to host live shows, exhibitions and gastronomic festivals, amongst others ,” Luz Ángela Castro, CEO of Ocesa Colombia, instructed La Republica.

For live shows, the Distrito Verde will embrace a multipurpose occasion space with modular seating, and a big pavilio with a capability of 5,800 followers for exhibitions, cultural or company occasions. Different areas of the Distrito Verde embrace a ‘inexperienced space’ supposed to accommodate culinary occasions, open-air museums and festivals.

In keeping with OCESA, the area may even create a optimistic environmental impression on the world, enhancing 180,000 sq. meters of inexperienced area together with drainage to manage water and cut back flooding.

“The Inexperienced District affords an progressive and versatile cultural providing, combining open-air inexperienced areas with lined areas. It adapts to varied occasion codecs, permitting greater than 40,000 individuals to get pleasure from tradition. It’ll activate a inexperienced area that has been unused for 50 years in a central space of ​​the town, defending and recovering environmental property and integrating them right into a vibrant area stuffed with social, cultural and leisure alternatives,” Castro instructed La Republica.