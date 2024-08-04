Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz live updates: Djokovic wins Paris Olympics 2024 tennis final to complete Golden Slam

In successful at the moment’s match, Djokovic has received the second medal of Paris 2024 for Serbia, each of them gold after Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec received as a pair within the taking pictures.

“Most of all, it is my nation. The satisfaction to play for Serbia,” he advised Eurosport. “I do know Carlos and Rafa (Nadal) like to play for Spain, Andy (Murray) likes to play for Britain, Roger (Federer) for Switzerland, you noticed the response of all these guys once they win. It is one thing particular.

“That is my fifth Olympic Video games. Three out of 4 Olympic Video games I performed semifinals and by no means managed to beat that hurdle for some motive. Once I entered the court docket for the semifinal towards (Lorenzo) Musetti, I used to be enthusiastic about it.

“That is why at the moment, earlier than the match, I didn’t really feel as nervous as I might usually really feel as a result of I secured a medal. However, after all, I used to be going to go for gold.”