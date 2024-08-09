Noah Lyles diagnosed with COVID-19 – NBC New York

Noah Lyles, topped the “World’s Quickest Man” earlier this week on the Paris Olympics, was identified with COVID a few days in the past, his mom advised NBC Olympics Thursday — the identical day he fell wanting incomes the gold for america within the 100m and 200m sprints.

Lyles got here in third within the males’s 200m ultimate with a time of 19.70 seconds, which means he was among the many finest, even whereas sick. Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo gained the gold with a time of 19.46 seconds and the USA’s Kenneth Bednarek gained the silver ending with a time of 19.62 seconds.

The 200m is Lyles’ premiere, most popular occasion and he is ranked primary on this planet for it. Lyles wanted medical consideration after the race, however it wasn’t clear what the difficulty was or if it was associated to his COVID prognosis.

NBC Olympics’ commentator Lewis Johnson described to viewers what he noticed as Lyles was taken off in a wheelchair by medical personnel.

“As we noticed Noah Lyles being taken off there in a wheelchair, I ran down beneath the stadium to attempt to discover the place he was. I bumped into his mother, Keisha Caine Bishop, who was distraught looking for him as effectively. We discovered Noah Lyles in medical there being tended to,” Johnson mentioned.

Johnson went on to say that Lyles’ mom “did affirm Noah had been identified with COVID two days in the past. That is proper, identified with COVID two days in the past. However he determined, he was going to run anyway. And clearly, what he has there, might have affected how he carried out. He’s now, once more, with medical individuals and once more, his mother can also be distraught. However that is the difficulty, Noah has COVID.”

Lyles advised Johnson he by no means considered not racing Thursday after he acquired his diagnoses.

“Yeah, I awakened early about 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning and I simply was feeling actually horrible,” Lyles mentioned. I knew it was extra than simply being sore from the 100. You understand, awakened the medical doctors and we examined and sadly, it got here up that I used to be optimistic for COVID. My first thought was to not panic… And we simply took it daily, making an attempt to hydrate as a lot, quarantined off. And I might positively say it is taken it is toll for positive, however i’ve by no means been extra pleased with myself.”

It is the second straight Olympics the virus has performed a significant function in Lyles’ journey to the Video games. He additionally gained the bronze within the Tokyo Olympics, and he has mentioned the empty stands and a 12 months delay earlier than the Video games led to despair that he mentioned hampered his efficiency and impressed his highway to Paris.

It was a star-studded crowd on the stadium for the 200m and included Simone Biles, Mick Jagger, Snoop Dogg, Mikaela Shiffrin and Leon Marchand.

Lyles was scheduled to compete within the males’ 4x100m relay ultimate on Friday. Nevertheless, he advised Johnson he isn’t positive in the mean time whether or not he’ll participate.

“In the meanwhile, I do not know,” he mentioned “I am feeling extra on the facet of letting Workforce USA do their factor. They’ve confirmed, with nice certainty, that they’ll deal with it with out me. And if that is the case, coming off right now, then I am completely advantageous saying, ‘Hey, you guys go do your factor, you guys have greater than sufficient pace to have the ability to deal with it and get the gold medal.'”