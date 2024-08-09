Noah Lyles competed in the Olympic 200 with COVID and finished 3rd. What we know about his illness

SAINT-DENIS – Noah Lyles mentioned he examined constructive for COVID two days earlier than he completed third within the 200-meter last on the Paris Olympics on Thursday evening.

Right here’s what we all know concerning the timeline of Lyles’ sickness:

When did Lyles know he had COVID?

Lyles says he shortly obtained into quarantine after he had examined constructive Tuesday morning. He participated within the 200-meter semifinal on Wednesday, the place he completed second. Lyles’ coach afterward mentioned the sprinter was “tremendous.”

Lyles, who often all the time takes a possibility to speak, didn’t converse to reporters after the semifinal.

The 100-meter champion mentioned he was feeling higher because the 200 last approached. He estimated he was about 90-95 % when the beginning gun went off.

“I nonetheless wished to run,” he mentioned after Thursday evening’s race. “They mentioned it was doable.”

What occurred in his 200-meter race?

Lyles was trailing 200-meter champion Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo as they headed into the homestretch, which is often the place the American places on a trademark closing end that has all the time been the very best a part of his race. Earlier than this week, he hadn’t misplaced a 200 since his third-place end in Tokyo three years in the past.

This time, Lyles couldn’t shut. Solely a determined push to the road then a collapse onto the purple monitor.

“To be trustworthy, I knew if I wished to come back out right here and win, I needed to give all the pieces I had from the get-go,” he mentioned. “I didn’t have any time to avoid wasting power. In order that was form of the technique for in the present day.”

After crossing the road third for the second straight Olympics, Lyles fell to his again and writhed on the bottom making an attempt to catch his breath. He obtained to at least one knee and stayed there for almost 30 seconds earlier than getting up, asking for water and attending to the wheelchair.

Why was he allowed to run?

The U.S. monitor federation launched an announcement saying it and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee adhered to all Olympic and Facilities for Illness Management pointers.

“After an intensive medical analysis, Noah selected to compete tonight,” the assertion mentioned. “We respect his determination and can proceed to watch his situation intently.”

Three years in the past, on the Tokyo Olympics, a constructive COVID take a look at would have put an athlete in rapid isolation, forcing them to a particular resort with no contact with different Olympic members. Even in 2022 on the Winter Video games in China, every day checks and strict isolation measures had been computerized. COVID guidelines have been modified in a lot of society, together with sports activities, college and work. The USATF says they adopted present insurance policies.

France, which as soon as had tight COVID restrictions, not has guidelines for individuals with the virus, simply suggestions to those that take a look at constructive to self-isolate.

The World Well being Group mentioned Tuesday that 40 athletes on the Olympics had examined constructive for the virus amid rising circumstances worldwide.

What races does Lyles have left?

Lyles was anticipated to run the anchor leg of the 4×100 on Friday in what many thought could be a quest for a 3rd gold medal in Paris. After the 200, he mentioned he would speak to his relay teammates and make a decision.

“I need to be very trustworthy and clear, and I’m going to allow them to make the choice,” Lyles mentioned, describing himself as being at round 90 or 95%.

However early Friday morning in Paris, Lyles posted on Instagram: “I consider this would be the finish of my 2024 Olympics,” indicating that he would not be on the relay group.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games