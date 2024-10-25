Nicole Kidman Goes Backless (And Braless) at ‘Lioness’ Season 2 Premiere

At 57, Nicole Kidman has by no means seemed higher.

Look no additional than Wednesday, October 23, in Los Angeles, in the course of the season 2 premiere of Lioness, the place the actress wore a backless Bottega Veneta frock plucked proper off the Spring 2025 runway.

That includes an accordion-pleat striped skirt and scarf-like high that exposed a touch of facet cleavage as she posed for photographers, Kidman’s ensemble was fashion-forward and nothing if not flirty.

The actress by no means fails to disappoint on the crimson carpet, and through the years she’s taken to revealing cutouts and thigh-high slits that showcase her enviable determine. Like Us Weekly’s newest cowl lady, Jennifer Aniston, Kidman — and her sense of favor — continues to get higher over time.

On this event, she paired her gown with a tailor-made black blazer thrown casually over her shoulders. Nevertheless it didn’t take lengthy earlier than she shed the highest layer and despatched cameras flashing as she confirmed off her ensemble from each angle.

It made an announcement each coming and going. The higher portion was the picture-perfect occasion high, whereas the decrease half had a swingy impact that may have style followers itching for hotter climate.

Whereas that is removed from the primary time Kidman has shocked in a very backless look, it was definitely a extra refined method to the surge of celebrities going braless in white child tees and tank tops of their day-to-day avenue fashion, like Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski.

The halter-neck design was on pattern, whereas a draped impact added a chic twist. The skirt, in the meantime, was equally adorned with strips of cloth on the waist, making a fringe-like really feel that moved it into dressier territory.

Though the flash of pores and skin was definitely placing, the surprising pop of pastels – sunny yellow and brilliant white plus just a few skinny grey stripes for good measure – was a refreshing change of tempo for a red-carpet style second in the course of fall.

The identical might be mentioned for her stark white sling-back Christian Louboutins. Completed with a contemporary sculptural heel, Kidman demonstrated she’s a step forward of subsequent spring’s aesthetic.