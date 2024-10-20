Ngannou Vs. Ferreira Fight Card

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – OCTOBER 19: Francis Ngannou reacts as he enters the world forward of the … [+] Heavyweight World Title combat between Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira as a part of the PFL Tremendous Fights: Battle of the Giants card at Kingdom Area on October 19, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photograph by Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Pictures) Getty Pictures

Francis Ngannou returned to MMA on Saturday evening and made an announcement. Lower than six months for the reason that dying of his 15-month-old son Kobe and a bit greater than seven months since Anthony Joshua knocked him out contained in the boxing ring, the previous UFC heavyweight champion, who by no means misplaced his title within the cage, defeated Renan Ferreira in the primary occasion of the PFL Tremendous Fights: Battle of the Giants combat card.

Ngannou had not participated in an MMA contest since he defended his UFC title towards Ciryl Gane in January 2022. The 38-year-old regarded glorious towards the bigger Ferreira on Saturday. Ngannou used his wrestling and placing to dominate the combat and depart the cage with a first-round knockout victory through devastating floor strikes.

After his win, an emotional Ngannou stated he solely took the combat due to his son, and he hoped that nobody would overlook Kobe’s identify earlier than dedicating his win to him.

Within the night’s co-main occasion, 39-year-old Cris Cyborg picked up a title in a fifth promotion with a choice win over Larissa Pacheco in a hard-fought ladies’s featherweight contest that was entertaining and would possibly warrant a future rematch if Cyborg, who has additionally held belts with Bellator, Strikeforce, Invicta FC, and UFC, desires to incorporate that contest on her farewell tour.

Under, we take a look at the outcomes, winners, losers, and video highlights of the PFL Battle of the Giants combat card, which occurred at The Mayadeen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The primary card aired on ESPN+ PPV, following prelims on ESPN+..

PFL Battle of the Giants Winners

Francis Ngannou: Francis Ngannou knew the path to victory towards Renan Ferreira can be on the mat. With that, the previous UFC champion bought an early takedown in the primary occasion of Saturday’s PFL Battle of the Giants after which proceeded to place a thumping on his opponent through heavy floor strikes.

With the win, Ngannou claimed the PFL Tremendous Fights heavyweight title.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – OCTOBER 19: Francis Ngannou reacts as he walks out forward of the Heavyweight … [+] World Title combat between Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira as a part of the PFL Tremendous Fights: Battle of the Giants card at Kingdom Area on October 19, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photograph by Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Pictures) Getty Pictures

Cris Cyborg vs. Larissa Pacheco: Cris Cyborg added a PFL title to her trophy case with a unanimous choice win over Larissa Pacheco in a hard-fought five-round battle. Along with changing into a PFL Tremendous Fights champion, the 39-year-old Cyborg is the present Bellator featherweight champ. She additionally received belts within the UFC, Strikeforce, and Invicta FC.

Cyborg was barely extra aggressive than Pacheco all through the combat. Sure, Pacheco opened cuts above each of Cyborg’s eyes, however she appeared way more centered on scoring with counters all through the combat, which allowed Cyborg to attach with mixtures. Cyborg additionally did extra harm when the combat hit the mat.

Cyborg’s measured strategy on this contest, one thing she’s developed over the previous few years, served her properly. Cyborg might need been on the fallacious aspect of this contest if she bought concerned in a slugfest with Pacheco. She fought sensible and properly, and that earned her the win.

As for Pacheco, the long run stays vivid for the 30-year-old competitor.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – OCTOBER 19: Larissa Pacheco punches Cris Cyborg throughout the Girls’s … [+] Featherweight World Title combat between Cris Cyborg and Larissa Pacheco as a part of the PFL Tremendous Fights: Battle of the Giants card at Kingdom Area on October 19, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photograph by Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Pictures) Getty Pictures

Johnny Eblen: Johnny Eblen retained his Bellator middleweight title and his good document with a choice win over Fabian Edwards in a rematch of their September 2023 matchup, which Eblen received through knockout.

Eblen’s wrestling, clinch work, and floor management shut down Edward’s offense all through the five-round battle.

Zafar Mohsen: Zafar Mohsen shut down the wrestling of Husein Kadimagomaev and had simpler placing, which was sufficient for him to choose up a choice win within the featherweight bout that preceded the three title fights on Saturday’s PFL combat card.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – OCTOBER 19: Zafar Mohsen kicks Husein Kadimagomaev throughout the Featherweight … [+] combat between Husein Kadimagomaev and Zafar Mohsen as a part of the PFL Tremendous Fights: Battle of the Giants card at Kingdom Area on October 19, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photograph by Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Pictures) Getty Pictures

Paul Hughes: When the PFL booked Paul Hughes towards former Bellator champion A.J. McKee, there have been some who thought that the matchup can be too large of a step up in competitors for the previous Cage Warriors champion. Hughes answered these questions and extra on Saturday with an unbelievable efficiency.

Hughes’ placing was on level all through the combat. He blended up his targets and methods and got here very near ending the competition within the closing seconds of the primary stanza. Hughes has energy and velocity on his ft, and his combat IQ is spectacular. The 27-year-old additionally did properly towards McKee’s wrestling, preventing off takedowns and never accepting positions when McKee picked up a bonus.

Hughes is able to face robust competitors in PFL’s light-weight division.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – OCTOBER 19: Paul Hughes reacts as he enters the world forward of the … [+] Light-weight combat between AJ McKee and Paul Hughes as a part of the PFL Tremendous Fights: Battle of the Giants card at Kingdom Area on October 19, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photograph by Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Pictures) Getty Pictures

Raufeon Stots: Raufeon Stots had a sluggish begin towards Marcos Breno. Breno managed the whole lot in regards to the first 4 minutes of the competition. Nonetheless, Stots weathered the storm and bought his wrestling working. That wrestling and floor management led him to choose up a rear-naked choke submission within the third spherical.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – OCTOBER 19: Raufeon Stots punches Marcos Breno throughout the Bantamweight combat … [+] between Raufeon Stots and Marcos Breno as a part of the PFL Tremendous Fights: Battle of the Giants card at Kingdom Area on October 19, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photograph by Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Pictures) Getty Pictures

Makkasharip Zaynukov: Makkasharip Zaynukov placed on a dominant efficiency towards Dedrek Sanders. Zaynukov confirmed his placing early, mixing up his targets and methods, however had been he shined was on the mat. His takedowns and management had been on level for the primary two rounds of the combat. Then, within the third stanza, Zaynukov opened up his placing on the mat and regarded for the end, which didn’t come.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – OCTOBER 19: Makkasharip Zaynukov enters the world forward of the Light-weight … [+] combat between Makkasharip Zaynukov and Dedrek Sanders as a part of the PFL Tremendous Fights: Battle of the Giants card at Kingdom Area on October 19, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photograph by Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Pictures) Getty Pictures

Ibragim Ibragimov: Ibragim Ibragimov did his factor towards Nacho Campos. That factor was dominating on the mat by means of wrestling whereas remaining centered and searching for openings for strikes and submissions.

The 20-year-old from Dagestan confirmed a number of composure and expertise in overwhelming his opponent, Nacho Campos, throughout their featherweight matchup. His model and strategy needs to be acquainted to those that have been following the event and development of MMA in Dagestan.

Ibragimov seems to be prepared for a step up in competitors regardless of his younger age. He moved to 8-0 with the choice win and lived as much as his “Mauler” nickname.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – OCTOBER 19: Ibragim Ibragimov and Nacho Campos grapple throughout the … [+] Featherweight combat between Ibragim Ibragimov and Nacho Campos as a part of the PFL Tremendous Fights: Battle of the Giants card at Kingdom Area on October 19, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photograph by Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Pictures) Getty Pictures

Taha Bendaoud: Taha Bendaoud wished to maintain his combat towards Tariq Ismail standing. He couldn’t do this. Ismail’s takedowns and floor placing had been an excessive amount of for Bendaoud, who was bleeding from facial cuts because the combat wore on. Nonetheless, Bendaoud’s lively guard paid off within the second spherical as he snatched up a triangle choke when Ismail bought lackadaisical together with his placing.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – OCTOBER 19: Taha Bendaoud and Tariq Ismail grapple throughout the Featherweight … [+] combat between Tariq Ismail and Taha Bendaoud as a part of the PFL Tremendous Fights: Battle of the Giants card at Kingdom Area on October 19, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photograph by Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Pictures) Getty Pictures

PFL Battle of the Giants Losers

Renan Ferreira: Renan Ferreira’s path to victory in the primary occasion of Saturday’s combat card was through touchdown one thing large on the ft. He didn’t do this, and as soon as Francis Ngannou bought an early takedown it appeared prefer it was only a matter of time earlier than Ngannou would finish the combat on the mat.

Dan Miragliotta: Referee Dan Miragliotta allowed Renan Ferreira to take too many undefended floor strikes from Francis Ngannou in the primary occasion.

Fabian Edwards: Fabian Edwards appeared to have a sport plan of utilizing his velocity and motion to attain on counters towards Johnny Eblen. The issue with that strategy was that Eblen’s stress and wrestling did not present Edwards the alternatives to implement his technique.

Edwards might have adjusted because the combat wore on, upped his stress, and compelled Eblen to combat off his again foot. He didn’t do this till the ultimate spherical, which allowed Eblen to regulate the combat on the bottom and within the clinch.

Husein Kadimagomaev: Husein Kadimagomaev was an enormous betting favourite over Zafar Mohsen, however he couldn’t get his wrestling going throughout the three-round featherweight bout. With out his wrestling, Kadimagomaev was on the fallacious finish of a choice.

A.J. McKee: A.J. McKee picked up the second lack of his MMA profession on Saturday when Paul Hughes defeated him through cut up choice. McKee struggled with the stress Hughes placed on him all through the three-round battle. McKee didn’t do properly when Hughes compelled him to his again foot, and his wrestling was largely ineffective towards the youthful and fewer skilled fighter.

McKee’s earlier loss was to Patrício Pitbull in a rematch for the Bellator featherweight title in 2022. Along with his loss on Saturday, McKee’s profitable streak of 4 straight ended.

Marcos Breno: Marcos Breno had a unbelievable first 4 minutes of his combat towards Raufeon Stots. He was very efficient together with his placing, throwing the whole lot with energy and seeming to catch Stots a number of instances. He was excellent in touchdown to the physique. Nonetheless, Breno couldn’t preserve Stots on his heels, and as soon as Stots established his wrestling sport, Breno struggled, evenbtually getting submitted within the third spherical.

Dedrek Sanders: Dedrek Sanders had no reply for the wrestling and floor management of Makkasharip Zaynukov. When he did try to implement his placing, he was reaching in an excessive amount of and placing himself off steadiness.

Nacho Campos: Nacho Campos had no reply for the wrestling and floor management of Ibragim Ibragimov.

Tariq Ismail: Tariq Ismail regarded good within the early going towards Taha Bendaoud, however he might need allowed his confidence to get the most effective of him.

Ismail’s takedowns, floor management, and floor placing appeared to have him on the way in which to a victory, however he left himself open for a triangle choke towards the fence, and when Bendaoud discovered that opening, he completed the combat.

PFL Battle of the Giants Combat Card

PFL Battle of the Giants PPV Card

Francis Ngannou defeats Renan Ferreira through KO at 3:32 of Spherical 1 (Floor strikes)

Cris Cyborg defeats Larissa Pacheco through unanimous choice (49-46 x 3)

Johnny Eblen defeats Fabian Edwards through unanimous choice (48-47 x 3)

Zafar Mohsen defeats Husein Kadimagomaev through unanimous choice (30-27 x 3)

Paul Hughes vs A. J. McKee through cut up choice (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Prelims

Raufeon Stots defeats Marcos Breno through submission at 3:01 of Spherical 3 (Rear-naked choke)

Makkasharip Zaynukov defeats Dedrek Sanders through unanimous choice (30-26)

Ibragim Ibragimov defeats Nacho Campos through unanimous choice (30-27 x 3)

Taha Bendaoud defeats Tariq Ismail through submission at 3:51 of Spherical 2 (Triangle choke)

Video Highlights

Associated Tales

Francis Ngannou: Finest Manner To Honor My Son Is To Do One thing Constructive

PFL Battle Of The Giants: Ngannou Vs. Ferreira Preview, Odds, Choose

PFL Tremendous Fights: Cyborg Vs. Pacheco – Preview, Odds And Predictions

Francis Ngannou Earns Renan Ferreira’s Respect For $2 Million Payday

How To Watch PFL Tremendous Fights Battle Of The Giants Combat Card