NFT Project Azuki Hires Former FOX Corp Exec Steve Chung As New COO

Chiru Labs, the digital asset incubation studio and workforce behind the anime non-fungible token assortment and merchandise model Azuki, has appointed Mr. Steve Chung, a former Fox and CJ ENM progress govt, as its new Chief Working Officer (COO).

In a June 20 weblog publish, Chiru Labs, by way of its Azuki X account, confirmed the appointment of Steve Chung as its new Chief Working Officer. The Chief Working Officer is a brand new workplace created to harness the expansion of all non-fungible token initiatives inside the Chiru Labs.

Established in 2021, Chiru Labs is a web3 studio shaping the way forward for storytelling. The digital asset agency builds merchandise on the intersection of artwork, know-how, and neighborhood. Chiru Labs is the creator of Azuki, a non-fungible token that includes a restricted version of 10,000 anime-themed NFTs hosted on the Ethereum blockchain community.

Chiru Labs is dwelling to different non-fungible token collections, together with the BEANZ, a non-fungible that includes a restricted provide of 19,995 NFTs hosted on the Ethereum blockchain web; Azuki Elementals, a non-fungible token that includes a restricted set of 20,000 NFTs, the Bodily Backed Token, and the ERC-721A contract.

Steve Chung Brief Bio

In its current development plans, the Azuki workforce has appointed Mr. Steve Chung as the brand new Chief Working Officer. Chung brings deep experience from his roles as Chief International Officer of CJ ENM, Chief Government Officer of CJ ENM USA, and Chief Progress Officer at FOX.

Chung can be a former Hollywood Government. In response to the Azuki workforce, his expertise for taking Korean content material globally and driving progress in Hollywood will probably be a game-changer for increasing the Azuki IP and connecting the anime trade with web3. Whereas commenting about his new appointment at Azuki, Chung remarked:

“I’m thrilled to affix this world-class workforce to develop the subsequent era powerhouse within the trade as anime content material and shoppers rapidly broaden to develop into an ever extra necessary and mainstream section of world media. At the same time as a brand new entrant, the Azuki already has a confirmed monitor document of constructing a passionate neighborhood and has a transparent imaginative and prescient of how you can construct IP and experiences tailor made for anime followers, working alongside a few of the best creators within the trade to realize one thing that’s by no means been completed earlier than.”

In his new workplace, Chung will probably be chargeable for individually signing up as a contributor to Azuki and be intently concerned with the launch of AnimeChain, a blockchain community designed for and by anime followers that may act as step one in redefining anime neighborhood engagement.

