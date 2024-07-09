NFL suspends Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton for eight games

1 of 5 | Cornerback Cameron Sutton began 17 video games final season for the Detroit Lions. File Photograph by David Tulis/UPI | License Photograph

July 9 (UPI) — The NFL suspended Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton for eight video games for violating its private conduct coverage, the league introduced. The seven-year veteran spent his first six seasons with the Steelers. He signed a three-year take care of the Detroit Lions final low season, however was launched in March after the courts issued an arrest warrant for home battery by strangulation, a third-degree felony.

Sutton is eligible for reinstatement Oct. 29. The choice adopted an NFL investigation. The Steelers signed Sutton to a one-year deal in June.

The veteran cornerback spoke about his standing when he met with reporters earlier this low season at Steelers organized staff actions.

“My job is to not attraction to another person,” Sutton stated. “My job is to be the very best model of myself and the way do I give that off to the mass or how do I give that off to everybody round me? I am in full management of that.

“So, I am by no means nervous a few narrative. I am by no means nervous about what essentially individuals say, as a result of clearly, greater than seemingly, they do not know me greater than anyone else.”

The Hillsborough County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Workplace introduced March 31 that Sutton turned himself into jail “after weeks of evading legislation enforcement.”

Sutton then entered a pretrial division program, which resolved the matter and lowered his costs from a felony to misdemeanor, in accordance with courtroom data. The phrases of that program included a psychological well being screening and probation, and barred Sutton from possessing firearms.

Sutton, 29, totaled 65 mixed tackles, six passes defensed, 4 tackles for a loss, an interception and a compelled fumble over 17 begins final season for the Lions. He totaled 233 mixed tackles, 44 passes defensed, 12 tackles for a loss, 9 interceptions, six compelled fumbles, two sacks and a fumble restoration via 101 profession appearances.

He entered the league as a third-round choose by the Steelers within the 2017 NFL Draft.

Steelers gamers are to report back to coaching camp July 24 at Saint Vincent Faculty in Latrobe, Pa.