NFL Rumors: Dolphins Eye Emmanuel Ogbah Contract After Shaq Barrett Retirement | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Wealthy Schultz/Getty Photographs

The Miami Dolphins are bringing in edge-rusher Emmanuel Ogbah in for a exercise Monday, in line with NFL Community’s Cameron Wolfe.

Miami is out of the blue skinny on the place after Shaq Barrett introduced his retirement from the NFL on Saturday

Ogbah can be a pure alternative after having spent the previous 4 years in South Florida.

The 30-year-old’s utilization and manufacturing did tail off, although, after he posted 9 sacks in every of his first two campaigns with the Dolphins. In 15 video games in 2023, he had 5.5 sacks however was on the sphere for simply 25 % of their defensive snaps, per Professional Soccer Reference.

There is a cause the workforce launched Ogbah within the first place and that he has since remained unsigned.

Groups are all the time left with few choices this late into the offseason when they should make any additions to the roster, and Miami is not ready to the place it may be too selective. It positioned linebackers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips on the energetic/bodily unable to carry out record earlier this week.