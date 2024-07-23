NFL Insider: Jordan Love to Be Highest-Paid QB; Packers Contract Expected This Week | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Stacy Revere/Getty Pictures

Hold refreshing your telephones, Inexperienced Bay Packers followers. The Jordan Love contract information reportedly might “break any minute.”

That’s what Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported on Tuesday throughout a dialog with Chase Daniel (2:30 mark). She expects it “to get wrapped up this week” and in addition recommended he’ll develop into the highest-paid signal-caller within the league.

“I imagine Jordan Love goes to be the highest-paid quarterback in soccer when this does wrap up,” Russini reported.

“I do imagine that he will beat out each Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow, proper? So, you work they’re the best paid quarterbacks proper now, making round $55 million a yr. It is all about guaranteeing cash, proper? That’s all the time going to be the subject of conversations when doing these offers when it comes to the significance.

“And so, from what I used to be advised, they’re nonetheless making an attempt to knock out the ultimate language of this contract. However each side have been very constant that they be ok with it, and it ought to be carried out not later, however sooner.”

This comes after Packers common supervisor Brian Gutekunst advised reporters Monday a deal is “shut” and that Love is holding out till there may be an settlement.

Based on Spotrac, Burrow and Lawrence are the highest-paid quarterbacks within the NFL on an average-annual worth foundation at $55 million. They test in forward of Jared Goff ($53 million), Justin Herbert ($52.5 million) and Lamar Jackson ($52 million) within the prime 5.

Whereas contracts sometimes work out that the latest marquee title units the bar and is available in barely greater than the final deal, changing into the highest-paid participant would nonetheless be fairly the event for Love given his relative inexperience.

Inexperienced Bay chosen him with a first-round choose within the 2020 NFL draft, which was a head-turning transfer on the time contemplating it nonetheless had an all-time nice in Aaron Rodgers beneath middle and seemingly wanted different playmakers to recover from the hump as a Tremendous Bowl contender.

Love did not get his first probability to be a full-time starter till the 2023 season, and he took full benefit of it by finishing 64.2 % of his passes for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions whereas main the Packers to the playoffs.

He additionally shined on the marquee stage and threw for 3 touchdowns and 0 interceptions in a postseason victory over the Dallas Cowboys earlier than a slender loss to the San Francisco 49ers within the Divisional Spherical.

Contemplating Love is simply 25 years outdated and the entrance workplace possible needs to keep away from among the drama that outlined the tip of Rodgers’ tenure with the crew, it is not shocking a deal seems imminent.