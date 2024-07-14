New Beacon Poll shows Nikki Haley as preference for Donald Trump’s VP candidate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A brand new Beacon Ballot is reporting that when requested who they’d favor as a possible vice chairman candidate to Donald Trump, 13 p.c of poll-takers selected the previous president’s most important rival within the Republican major, Nikki Haley.

Haley had help from 13 p.c of seemingly Trump voters and was adopted intently by Vivek Ramaswamy with 9 p.c.

In terms of native politics, the ballot requested if ballot takers would help using state tax {dollars} to fund the development of a brand new stadium for a Main League Baseball crew in Nashville.

58 p.c of these requested mentioned they’d oppose this.

A significant league crew in Music Metropolis has been up for dialogue lately, with updates on the efforts coming as lately as Might of this yr.

Group offers replace on efforts to carry MLB crew to Nashville

The thought of utilizing state tax {dollars} to construct a brand new stadium is strongly opposed by Republicans, Democrats and Independents as properly.