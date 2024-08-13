Netflix Sets New Live Series Featuring Celebrity Medium Tyler Henry

Netflix goes dwell with Tyler Henry.

The streamer has set a brand new weekly collection — Reside From the Different Facet with Tyler Henry — that’s scheduled to kick off Sept. 17, with new episodes streaming dwell each Tuesday at 3 p.m. PST. The deal requires eight episodes at 45 minutes apiece. The official description particulars that Henry, “America’s #1 medium,” will give “movie star friends hope, therapeutic and lengthy sought-after solutions by emotional readings that showcase his items as a medium, clairvoyant and medical intuitive.”

In an announcement, Henry quipped that even he couldn’t see this one coming from the opposite aspect however now that it’s virtually right here, he’s calling it his “greatest, most interactive” mission but.

“Not even I may’ve predicted that I’d be doing a dwell present on Netflix,” provided Henry. “I’m tremendous humbled and grateful for the chance. I do know the skepticism that comes with mediums — and this mission will let me lean into that in an sincere and unedited means, demonstrating high-stakes readings in actual time. My purpose is for this dwell format to open some minds and alter some lives.”

The collection comes from 44 Blue Prods. and Corbett/Stern Prods. with an government producer workforce together with Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch, David Hale and Jill Dickerson for 44 Blue, Michael Corbett and Larry Stern for Corbett/Stern. John Ferracane will function present runner.

Reside From the Different Facet with Tyler Henry places the clairvoyant medium again into the Netflix fold. He beforehand starred within the streamer’s Emmy nominated Life After Loss of life with Tyler Henry, which rolled out 9 episodes in 2022. In a dialog with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this spring, Henry confirmed that talks with Netflix have been ongoing and that he felt optimistic about one other collection. The 28-year-old grew to become a breakout star after Hollywood Medium on E!, and he has since constructed a profession that features his TV tasks, dwell excursions, personal readings, books and his app on Fireplace, The Collective.

The brand new collection marks a continued push from Netflix into dwell programming, following on the heels of such packages as The Roast of Tom Brady, Katt Williams: Woke Foke, Mulaney Presents: Everyone’s in LA, Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, the Netflix Slam that includes Rafael Nadal versus Carlos Alcaraz, the Netflix Cup, Dinner Time Reside with David Chang. There’s extra on the best way like Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef, the a lot anticipated ringside brawl that includes Jake Paul versus Mike Tyson, NFL video games on Christmas Day and WWE Uncooked subsequent yr.