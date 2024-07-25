Netanyahu in Washington: Israel PM vows ‘total victory’ in Gaza, denounces US protesters

WASHINGTON (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged in a scathing speech to Congress on Wednesday to attain “whole victory” towards Hamas and denounced American opponents of the conflict in Gaza as “idiots,” taking a combative stance in a go to the Biden administration has hoped will yield progress in negotiations to finish the preventing.

Netanyahu used the high-profile deal with to a joint assembly of Congress to emphasise longstanding and shut ties between america and Israel. However the speech put in sharp reduction the divisions in American society stirred by the conflict, with dozens of Democratic lawmakers boycotting the deal with and hundreds of protesters exterior the Capitol condemning the conflict and the humanitarian disaster created by it.

Among the protests close to the Capitol turned chaotic. That included one inside a number of hundred yards of the tightly guarded Capitol grounds, at Union Station, the place protesters spray-painted marble statuary and changed American flags with Palestinian ones. Officers on streets surrounding the Capitol brawled with demonstrators, swinging batons and spraying tear gasoline.

Talking for practically an hour to frequent applause from U.S. lawmakers, in addition to stony silence from many main Democrats, Netanyahu stated the U.S. has a shared curiosity in his nation’s struggle towards Hamas and different Iran-backed armed teams.

“America and Israel should stand collectively. After we stand collectively one thing actually easy occurs: We win, they lose,” stated Netanyahu, who wore a yellow pin expressing solidarity with the Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

However the Israeli chief quickly pivoted to a darker tone as he derided these protesting the conflict on faculty campuses and elsewhere within the U.S., gesturing to demonstrations taking place on the streets exterior the Capitol. He referred to as protesters “helpful idiots” for Israel’s adversaries.

Netanyahu — making his first journey overseas because the conflict began — made no direct point out of months of U.S.-led mediation for a cease-fire and hostage-release. His remarks didn’t seem to shut the door on a deal however confirmed no signal he was looking forward to one.

“Israel will struggle till we destroy Hamas’s army capabilities and its rule in Gaza and convey all our hostages residence,” he stated. “That’s what whole victory means. And we’ll accept nothing much less.”

Hostages free of Gaza and households of these nonetheless in captivity listened within the Home chamber. A minimum of 5 of them rose to show T-shirts with slogans demanding an finish to the conflict and the releasing of remaining hostages. Safety officers eliminated the 5.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the one Palestinian American serving Congress, went a step additional, holding an indication that stated “WAR CRIMINAL” on one facet and “GUILTY OF GENOCIDE” on the opposite. Tlaib is one among Netanyahu’s most strident critics in Congress and was censured for her feedback final yr towards the Israel-Hamas conflict, which has killed greater than 39,000 in Gaza.

She has family members within the West Financial institution and represents a Michigan district with many Palestinian People.

Netanyahu steered away from discussing efforts by america and Arab allies to barter an finish to the preventing and a launch of surviving hostages seized by Hamas-led militants. He accused American protesters of the conflict of standing with the militants who he stated killed infants.

“These protesters that stand with them, they need to be ashamed of themselves,” he stated. Some 1,200 folks in Israel had been killed within the Oct. 7 assault that began the conflict.

Netanyahu — who’s often accused of wading into U.S. politics in favor of conservative and Republican causes — began his remarks with reward of President Joe Biden. However he turned to lavishing reward on former president and present presidential contender Donald Trump “for all he’s achieved for Israel.”

Netanyahu is scheduled to satisfy with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday, and with Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Friday.

Kentucky Republican Rep. Andy Barr praised the prime minister’s speech as an exhortation to see Israeli and American pursuits as intertwined.

United States Capitol Police stand close to protestors, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Washington, throughout of a scheduled go to by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the U.S. Capitol. (AP Picture/Mike Stewart) First support is run to a demonstrator at a protest close to the Capitol throughout Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s go to on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Washington. (AP Picture/Matt Slocum)

“Why ought to members of Congress, why ought to the American folks defend Israel of their second of want? As a result of it’s within the nationwide safety curiosity of america to defeat Hamas and different Iranian proxies,” Barr stated.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, stated Netanyahu’s speech was made for Trump’s GOP.

“We didn’t hear something about significant progress in direction of a bilateral cease-fire in return for hostages. We didn’t hear something about peace,” he stated.

The households of American hostages being held in Gaza stated they had been “profoundly upset” by Netanyahu’s speech. In a joint assertion, the households stated he “didn’t decide to the hostage deal that’s now on the desk despite the fact that Israel’s senior protection and intelligence officers have referred to as on him to take action.”

Eight People are believed to be held by Hamas, together with three who had been killed.

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who boycotted the speech, referred to as Netanyahu’s speech “the worst presentation of any international dignitary invited and honored with the privilege of addressing the Congress.”

A demonstrator protesting close to the Capitol throughout Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s go to to Washington on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (AP Picture/Matt Slocum)

Delivering the speech throughout Israel’s night prime time, Netanyahu additionally had an eye fixed on the viewers again residence. Netanyahu, whose reputation has plummeted from its pre-war ranges, aimed to painting himself as a statesman revered by Israel’s most vital ally and welcomed within the corridors of Washington. That process is sophisticated by People’ more and more divided views on Israel and the conflict.

The looks made Netanyahu the primary international chief to deal with a joint assembly of Congress 4 occasions, surpassing Winston Churchill.

In an AP interview, Center East professional Jon Alterman on the Heart for Strategic and Worldwide Research says Benjamin Netanyahu is due on the White Home Thursday — however that might change after right this moment’s deal with to Congress.

Home Speaker Mike Johnson gave Netanyahu a heat welcome. Greater than 60 Democrats and political unbiased Bernie Sanders boycotted Netanyahu’s speech. Probably the most notable absence was proper behind him: Harris, who serves as president of the Senate, stated a long-scheduled journey saved her from attending.

The subsequent Democrat in line, Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, declined to attend, so Sen. Ben Cardin, the chair of the Senate International Relations Committee, served as “senator professional tempore” instead of her.

Trump’s operating mate, Sen. JD Vance, was additionally a no-show for Netanyahu’s speech, citing the necessity to marketing campaign.

Assist for Israel has lengthy carried political weight in U.S. politics. However Netanyahu’s go to has been considerably overshadowed by U.S. political turmoil, together with the assassination try towards Trump and Biden’s choice to not search one other time period.

Many Democrats attended the deal with regardless of their criticism of Netanyahu, together with Senate Majority Chief Chuck Schumer, who in a ground speech in March referred to as for brand new elections in Israel. Schumer, of New York, stated then that Netanyahu has “misplaced his approach” and is an impediment to peace within the area.

The USA is Israel’s most vital ally, arms provider and supply of army support. The Biden administration had stated it desires to see Netanyahu focus his go to on serving to it full a deal for a cease-fire and hostage-release. Rising numbers of Israelis accuse Netanyahu of prolonging the conflict so as to keep away from a possible fall from energy every time the battle ends.

Netanyahu’s go to got here beneath the shadow of arrest warrants sought towards him by the Worldwide Felony Court docket over alleged Israel conflict crimes towards Palestinians. The USA doesn’t acknowledge the ICC.

Related Press writers Stephen Groves, Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick, Eric Tucker and Alanna Durkin Richer contributed to this report.

Observe the AP’s protection of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at https://apnews.com/hub/benjamin-netanyahu.