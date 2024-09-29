Nebraska football position grades vs Purdue | Sports

The DN’s soccer protection is offered by Celerion.

Quarterback: A-

Freshman Dylan Raiola was his common environment friendly self, ending the sport with 257 passing yards and a landing with a 63% completion price.

The offense was shut out within the first half, however it’s arduous to pin that on Raiola. Nebraska’s incapability to run the ball within the first half put all of the strain on Raiola to maneuver the ball. The Huskers’ operating backs averaged just one.9 yards a carry within the first half, and at one level head coach Matt Rhule fully went away from the run sport.

As soon as Nebraska bought the operating sport going within the second half, issues opened up for Raiola downfield. It’s loopy to suppose that the freshman quarterback could be the one a part of this staff that followers don’t ever have to fret about.

Operating Backs: B-

Sophomore Emmett Johnson, welcome to the get together.

After not recording a single carry final week in opposition to Illinois, Johnson was the go-to man within the second half. He completed the sport with 50 yards on eight carries together with three catches for 48 yards. It was the primary half for the Husker operating backs holding again this grade.

Within the first two quarters, the operating backs recorded solely 10 carries for a measly 19 yards. Sophomore Dante Dowdell was particularly inefficient, as he averaged solely 2.3 yards a carry within the sport, struggling to make gamers miss all sport.

Johnson was a breath of contemporary air for the Huskers within the second half, and he must be the go-to again transferring ahead whereas Dowdell will get regulated to short-yardage conditions.

Receivers: B+

Senior Jahmal Banks continues to drag away because the primary choice for Raiola.

After recording eight catches for 94 yards in opposition to the Preventing Illini, Banks led the group as soon as once more with 5 receptions for 82 yards and a landing. Senior Isaiah Neyor was nearly a non-factor within the sport, hauling in just one catch for 14 yards.

Rhule positioned an emphasis on getting freshman Jacory Barney Jr. concerned early and sometimes. He bought concerned within the run sport with some jet sweeps, recording 4 rushes for 66 yards and a landing to go together with his two catches for 28 yards. Possibly better of all for Husker followers, nonetheless, was junior tight finish Thomas Fidone II getting concerned downfield with three catches for 39 yards.

The dimensions of Banks, Neyor and Fidone together with the velocity of Barney and sophomore broad receiver Jaylen Lloyd will proceed to present Raiola loads to work with.

Offensive Line: C+

This sport was Nebraska’s likelihood to get its operating sport going after a tough exhibiting final week, but it surely wasn’t an excellent exhibiting for the fellows up entrance.

The offensive line struggled to create holes all day, which is a bit regarding to see given how porous Purdue has been in opposition to the run during the last two weeks. Even on a few of Emmett Johnson’s large runs, he needed to work for it. The brilliant aspect is that the move safety was nice all night time, as Raiola was sacked just one time.

With the competitors forward solely getting more durable, the Huskers could have a protracted season if the offensive line can’t open up holes for the operating backs.

Defensive Line: A-

The defensive position bounced again after getting pushed round a bit in opposition to Illinois. Purdue’s operating backs have been largely ineffective in opposition to Nebraska’s entrance, averaging simply 3.2 yards per carry.

That is encouraging, given the truth that junior Devin Mockobee and senior Reggie Love II headed into the sport averaging a powerful 7.7 and 6.1 yards per carry, respectively. The Huskers are certainly one of seven groups within the nation that haven’t allowed a speeding landing but this season.

The defensive position additionally bought respectable strain on junior quarterback Hudson Card, headlined by sophomore defensive lineman James Williams recording two sacks on the day. It’s nonetheless but to be seen if the defensive position can replicate this in opposition to the highest groups within the Huge Ten, however they’ll look to hold this momentum in opposition to a tricky Rutgers staff up entrance.

Linebackers: B+

The linebackers had one other stable outing in opposition to Purdue, making some large time performs to maintain the Huskers within the sport when the offense was reeling.

Nobody man actually stood out, as juniors Mikai Gbayor and MJ Sherman together with senior John Bullock had productive outings. Sherman recorded 1.5 sacks whereas Bullock made the game-sealing pick-six within the fourth quarter to push the result in 28-3.

There have been just a few missed tackles by linebackers, with probably the most notable one being Bullock’s missed sack on 2nd and 15 that Card transformed right into a 14-yard completion to Mockbee. This later became a primary down after a two-yard run. Nonetheless, the linebackers had a stable day holding the operating backs in examine, which was the principle goal heading into the sport.

Secondary: A-

After giving up 215 passing yards and 4 touchdowns on 21-for-27 passing to senior Luke Altmyer final week, the secondary helped maintain Card in examine.

Card recorded solely 174 passing yards on the day, though he did have a stable completion proportion of 72% (18-of-25). The secondary tackled pretty properly on the perimeter, not permitting the Boilermakers’ operating backs to get the sting.

Junior cornerback Ceyair Wright continued to play properly rather than senior Tommi Hill, tallying a team-high 5 solo tackles and two move breakups. He did get banged up within the second half, however he continued to play the remainder of the sport.

The secondary had loads of query marks following final week’s efficiency, and whereas Purdue isn’t an excellent passing staff, it was encouraging to see what the secondary was able to.

Particular Groups: F

If F- was a grade, I’d have given it to this group, particularly the kicking sport.

Nebraska did not down the ball on the one on the primary punt of the sport, resulting in a touchback for the Boilermakers. This wasn’t the worst half, nonetheless.

Freshman kicker John Hohl missed all three subject aim makes an attempt, with two of them being blocked by Purdue. The Huskers additionally struggled snapping the ball on kicks, a job that can proceed to be up for grabs heading into subsequent week.

It’s beginning to get to a degree the place Rhule can’t belief the kicker outdoors of a 30-yard kick. On the brilliant aspect, Hohl did make all 4 further factors he tried, however Nebraska wants sophomore kicker Tristian Alvano again badly.

