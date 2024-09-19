Nearly 138,000 beds are being recalled after reports of them breaking or collapsing during use

NEW YORK (AP) — Almost 138,000 platform beds offered at main retailers together with Amazon and Walmart are being recalled throughout the U.S. and Canada as a result of they will collapse, posing fall and harm dangers.

Utah-based importer CVB Inc. is recalling the Lucid-branded platform beds with upholstered sq. tufted headboards. In line with Thursday notices from the U.S. Shopper Product Security Fee and Well being Canada, the beds can sag, break or collapse throughout use.

Thus far, there have been 245 incidents of this occurring within the U.S., leading to 18 associated accidents similar to contusions and bruises, the CPSC stated. A further 11 reviews of “mattress failures” have been reported in Canada, with no additional accidents.

In line with Lucid, the recall covers a discontinued model of its platform beds, which the corporate says had been manufactured between 2019 and 2021.

Whereas manufacturing ended a number of years in the past, the now-recalled beds continued to be offered at main retailers via April 2024, the CPSC stated. Along with Amazon, Walmart and Lucid’s web site, shoppers might have additionally bought the beds at Mattress Tub & Past, eBay, House Depot, Macys, Goal.com, Wayfair and different retailers.

About 137,000 of the recalled beds had been offered within the U.S. and 890 in Canada, the CPSC stated.

The beds — which had been made in Malaysia and are available twin, full, queen, king and cal-king sizes — might be recognized with a white legislation label discovered on the again of the headboard. “Made For: CVB INC, 1525 W 2960 S, LOGAN, UT 84321” ought to be printed on it.

Individuals who have the recalled beds are urged to cease utilizing them instantly and get in touch with Lucid for a free alternative body.

Shoppers must write the phrase “recalled” on the mattress’s assist rails with a everlasting marker and ship photographs to Lucid. Extra details about getting a alternative might be discovered on Lucid’s recall web page.