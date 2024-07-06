Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal fight prediction, odds, undercard, start time, expert picks, preview

In 2019, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal met within the UFC Octagon for the primary struggle for the ceremonial “BMF” title. On Saturday, the pair meet once more, although this time in a boxing match on the Honda Middle in Anaheim, California.

It is a unusual struggle, to make certain, with two males who made their bones as fan favorites within the cage deciding to fulfill within the boxing ring now that neither are below UFC contract. That is the second time each males have boxed professionally, with Masvidal getting a win in 2005 and Diaz struggling a 2023 determination loss to Jake Paul.

Diaz and Masvidal have appeared disinterested in selling the struggle throughout a multi-city media tour, with Diaz being particularly proof against speaking up the struggle. That lack of hype modified a bit when the 2 groups engaged in a brawl at a June 6 press convention after Diaz tried to stroll out early.

Masvidal’s boxing coach Jorge Capetillo was attacked in the course of the state of affairs, which has left Masvidal steaming.

“My coach is in his mid-40s and is not knowledgeable fighter, getting attacked by knowledgeable fighter and one different man and being on the bottom and getting kicked and punched, to me, you guys are cowards,” Masvidal advised CBS Sports activities’ Shakiel Mahjouri. “It is f—ing coward shit.

“That is the individual you got down to assault? Two of you f—ing Nate Diaz’s gimps. It simply exhibits what sort of character that they and Nate are as a result of Nate began that entire shit. There was no pushing or shoving. His guys f—ing instantly tried to do his soiled work and he took off. He did not even come again and experience for his folks. It exhibits what a coward of a common he’s. He had all his gimps there and he could not even present face for his gimps. He is most likely hoping I would get harm, my arms, punching considered one of these f—ing morons.”

Masvidal thrashed Diaz of their UFC assembly, scoring a TKO by way of physician’s stoppage after the third spherical. These outcomes will not immediately translate to boxing and its completely different ruleset however they might play into the psychological video games within the ring.

“I simply really feel like over time, I am getting sharper. I am at all times working and bettering,” Diaz mentioned on the last press convention. “I’ll do what I at all times do. I am right here for the enjoyable and I am right here for the enterprise. I am right here to get the job carried out.”

The undercard additionally encompasses a combined bag of artistic matchmaking and veterans trying to make a reputation for themselves. Former middleweight titleholder Danny Jacobs is again in an intriguing tremendous middleweight contest towards Shane Mosley Jr. Jacobs has simply two fights within the final 4 years, a win over Gabriel Rosado by cut up determination in 202 and a loss by cut up determination to John Ryder in 2022. Elsewhere on the cardboard, former UFC light-weight champion Anthony Pettis continues his crossover into boxing when he takes on one other former MMA fighter turned boxer Chris Avila. Pettis scored a majority determination win over a 54-year-old Roy Jones Jr. final 12 months to kickstart his boxing profession.

“That is about legacy. I’ve by no means ducked anybody, and it is a prime instance of that. He is an amazing fighter, however I am wanting ahead to exhibiting simply how nice I’m. I can not wait to place all of it collectively,” Jacobs mentioned on the last press convention. “I am excited to be again. I am soaking all of it in. I am a fan of this sport so seeing these followers yesterday who have been excited to see us carry out offers me motivation.”

Let’s take a more in-depth have a look at the remainder of the struggle card with the most recent odds earlier than attending to a prediction and choose on the principle occasion.

Diaz vs. Masvidal struggle card, odds

Jorge Masvidal -225 vs. Nate Diaz +210, mild heavyweights

Daniel Jacobs vs. Shane Mosley Jr., tremendous middleweights

Amado Vargas vs. Sean Garcia, lightweights

Chris Avila vs. Anthony Pettis, mild heavyweights

Devin Cushing vs. Manuel Correa, lightweights

Alan Sanchez vs. Luis Lopez, welterweights

Kenneth Lopez vs. Andres Martinez, tremendous middleweights

Curmel Moton vs. Nikolai Buzolin, lightweights

Jose Aguayo vs. Bryce Logan, welterweights

Steven Dunn vs. Gabriel Aguilar Costa, heavyweights

Luciano Ramos vs. Dan Hernandez, junior welterweights

Viewing data

Date: July 6 | Location: Honda Middle — Anaheim, California

9 p.m. ET watch: DAZN PPV, PPV.com | Worth: $49.99

Prediction

In most methods, it is anybody’s guess how a struggle that includes two MMA fighters will play out within the boxing ring. Essentially the most direct data we now have on the boxing skills of both man come from Diaz’s loss to Paul. Paul clearly received the struggle and dropped Diaz within the fifth spherical, however Diaz tried to make use of his trademark stress and cardio method to throw Paul off his sport.

Diaz, by no means recognized in MMA for sheer energy, did not seem to have quite a lot of sting on his punches in greater boxing gloves. This may very well be to Masvidal’s benefit because the extra highly effective puncher. Masvidal additionally got here to MMA by means of a streetfighting background and is snug buying and selling arms.

Whereas something might occur, Masvidal is a favourite for a purpose and needs to be a bit tighter in his sport to edge out a win on the playing cards. Choose: Jorge Masvidal by way of UD