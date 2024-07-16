Natalie Portman calls ‘Bluey’ role her ‘most important’ performance

For Natalie Portman, there aren’t any small roles.

The Oscar-winning actress mirrored on her visitor position on the kids’s animated collection “Bluey” throughout a Monday look on the “At this time” present. Portman made her cameo on the Critics Alternative-nominated present throughout its third season in 2021.

Host Hoda Kotb informed Portman she was “shocked” to see the voiceover efficiency whereas reviewing the actress’s in depth record of performing credit.

“It’s an important one,” Portman stated with amusing. “I used to be a narrator of a nature documentary that they had been watching.”

Within the episode, titled “Whale Watching,” Portman narrates a tv documentary about whales that pups Bluey and Bingo watch of their front room.

Why Natalie Portman says ‘Bluey’ is the present ‘we’d like’

“It is a vital present for my household,” Portman, who shares son Aleph, 13, and daughter Amalia, 7, with ex-husband Benjamin Millepied, informed Kotb. “I used to be actually, actually honored to get to be a part of it.”

Created by Australian animator Joe Brumm, “Bluey” debuted in 2018 and facilities on the on a regular basis lifetime of Blue Heeler pet Bluey and her cute canine household.

USA TODAY’s TV critic Kelly Lawler stated the “heartwarming” collection “captures the spirit of play, the truth of parenting and the great thing about childhood all in crisp, seven-minute episodes” in a July overview.

“It is simply pure pleasure,” Portman stated of the collection, which is “one thing we’d like.”

The adventures of Bluey and Bingo proceed in “Bluey Minisodes,” a collection of mini-episodes that can air in three batches. The primary seven mini-episodes made their Disney+ debut on July 3.

