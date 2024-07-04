Naomi Osaka Loses to Emma Navarro as Fans Lament Continued Wimbledon Struggles | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Photos

Naomi Osaka fell to Emma Navarro in straight units, 6-4, 6-1, within the second spherical of Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Credit score goes to Navarro for an distinctive efficiency. She gained 84 p.c of her first-serve factors, gained 4-of-5 break factors, prevented dealing with a break level herself and earned the victory in 59 minutes. She additionally gained 5 video games in a row at one level.

On the flip aspect, it was a troublesome consequence for Osaka, whose struggles at Wimbledon, and on grass, continued.

Osaka has certified for Wimbledon 4 instances (2017-2019, 2024) however has not superior additional than the third spherical.

Osaka can be 14-12 lifetime in skilled singles play on grass. On exhausting courts, she’s 148-72. That is the place all 4 of her Grand Slam titles have been gained, with victories coming on the 2018 and 2020 U.S. Opens and 2019 and 2021 Australian Opens.

In equity to Osaka, she’s largely been away from the sport over the previous three years.

Osaka took day without work on a number of events in 2021 and 2022 to handle her psychological well being. She additionally gave delivery to a child lady in June 2023 and missed the whole calendar yr.

Osaka has performed in 2024 however understandably hasn’t been close to her peak kind, going 16-13 so far and solely reaching the quarterfinals of a match as soon as.

Her greatest effort could have been a near-upset of world No. 1 Iga Swiatek within the second spherical of the French Open, dropping 7-6(1), 1-6, 7-5. Swiatek ended up profitable the match.

Navarro, nevertheless, was merely the a lot better participant on at the present time, and Osaka had to deal with one other subpar efficiency on grass.