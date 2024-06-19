Mysterious monolith discovered in Nevada desert

LAS VEGAS (FOX5/Grey Information) – A mysterious monolith was found in a wildlife refuge north of Las Vegas this weekend.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Division stated their Search and Rescue workforce found the unusual formation close to Gass Peak within the Desert Nationwide Wildlife Refuge. Gass Peak is without doubt one of the highest peaks within the space surrounding Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police used the monolith sighting to remind hikers to arrange themselves earlier than braving the wilderness. These embody telling somebody the place they’re going, researching the climate beforehand and bringing extra meals, water and lightweight.

This isn’t the primary time mysterious monoliths have popped out within the U.S. In 2020, a monolith was found within the Utah desert, one other was discovered on the pinnacle of a path in California and a 3rd was discovered close to Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Others had been discovered worldwide, together with in Romania and at a Turkish World Heritage web site, though that was found to be a gimmick by the Turkish authorities.

A majority of the monoliths had been destroyed or eliminated quickly after their discovery, with some vandals citing considerations over the affect foot visitors to see the oddity might have on its environment.

