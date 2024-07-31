MyKayla Skinner: Simone Biles celebrates Olympic win with pointed comment following ex-teammate’s criticism





Simone Biles has seemingly clapped again at criticism from former teammate MyKayla Skinner following the US gymnastics workforce’s victory on the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

Biles, 27, shared images of herself and teammates Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera celebrating their gold medal efficiency within the workforce gymnastics closing, with the caption “lack of expertise, lazy, olympic champions.”

The Instagram publish seems to be a response to controversial feedback from Skinner, 27, who criticized the Workforce USA gymnasts in a YouTube video following the workforce choice on June 30.

“Apart from Simone, I really feel just like the expertise and the depth simply isn’t like what it was once,” she stated within the video, which has since been deleted.

“A variety of ladies don’t work as arduous,” she added. “The women simply don’t have the work ethic.”

Biles appeared to reply in a publish on Threads which learn “not everybody wants a mic and a platform.”

Skinner then posted a video defending her feedback on Instagram Tales, claiming that she had been “misinterpreted or misunderstood.”

Nonetheless, she later apologized in a press release on X, previously referred to as Twitter, amid a web based backlash.

“It was not my intention to offend of disrespect any of the athletes or to remove from their arduous work,” she wrote.

“I take full accountability for what I stated and I deeply apologize.”

Skinner and Biles each competed for Workforce USA on the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Skinner retired after successful a silver medal on vault on the Video games.

After successful the workforce gold on Tuesday, Biles now holds essentially the most Olympic medals of any US gymnast in historical past, including to her title as essentially the most embellished gymnast of all time.