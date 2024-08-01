MyKayla Skinner Is at Kids Gymnastics Camp Amid Simone Biles Drama

Olympic medalist MyKayla Skinner has been quiet since her former teammate Simone Biles seemingly threw shade at her whereas celebrating Group USA’s success on the 2024 Paris Olympics, however her husband, Jonas Harmer, shared a glimpse of what she’s been as much as amid the drama.

Harmer, 27, took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 30, to share movies of Skinner, additionally 27, at what gave the impression to be a youngsters’ gymnastics camp.

“New associates >,” the American Ninja Warrior alum captioned a clip of his spouse strolling arm in arm with three younger ladies round a camp. In different clips, Skinner may very well be seen consuming ice cream, chatting with campers and hugging a number of ladies in a gymnastics heart.

“Actual life >,” Harmer captioned a video of Skinner within the gymnasium.

The posts got here simply hours after Biles, 27, raised eyebrows with an Instagram publish that seemingly nodded to Skinner.

Associated: Simone Biles and MyKayla Skinner’s Historical past Defined

Simone Biles and MyKayla Skinner had a historical past lengthy earlier than the retired gymnast’s controversial feedback about Group USA’s work ethic. “In addition to Simone, I really feel just like the expertise and the depth simply isn’t what it was. I imply, clearly, loads of ladies don’t work as onerous. The women simply don’t have the work […]

“Lack of expertise, lazy, olympic champions,” Biles captioned a photograph of herself holding up an American flag alongside teammates Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera after they took house the gold medal within the girls’s gymnastics workforce ultimate on Tuesday.

Followers rapidly seen the similarities between Biles’ caption and remarks that Skinner made in a since-deleted YouTube video late final month.

“In addition to Simone, I really feel just like the expertise and the depth simply isn’t what it was. I imply, clearly, loads of ladies don’t work as onerous. The women simply don’t have the work ethic,” Skinner stated on the time.

Skinner added that the U.S. Middle for SafeSport, an unbiased group responding to “sexual, bodily and emotional” abuse within the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic motion, makes it more durable for coaches to push their athletes to greatness.

Associated: Each Medal Group USA Has Gained on the 2024 Paris Olympics

As Group USA takes on the 2024 Paris Olympics, the American athletes have already made an impression on the summer time Video games. The 2024 Olympics kicked off on Friday, July 26, with an illustrious opening ceremony that came about solely open air on the River Seine and featured performances from the likes of Celine Dion and Girl […]

“Coaches can’t get on athletes, which in some methods is admittedly good, however on the similar time, to get to the place it’s worthwhile to be in gymnastics you do must be … somewhat aggressive, somewhat intense,” Skinner stated.

Biles was one among many gymnasts to testify in opposition to Larry Nassar, the previous USA Gymnastics physician whose serial sexual abuse of athletes underneath the guise of medical therapy led to the creation of the U.S. Middle for Safesport. She appeared to react to Skinner’s feedback through Threads on July 3.

“Not everybody wants a mic and a platform,” Biles wrote.

Skinner later apologized for her statements, saying that they had been “misinterpreted” and claiming she “wasn’t all the time essentially [talking] in regards to the present workforce.”

Associated: The Largest Olympic Feuds and Rivalries Over the Years

Dimitri Iundt/Corbis/VCG through Getty Pictures The Olympics options one of the best of one of the best going for the gold — and that may spark some heated rivalries. Arguably probably the most notorious Olympic rivalry occurred between skilled determine skaters Nancy Kerrigan and Tonya Harding. Their feud went to date that Harding’s ex-husband and bodyguard employed a person to […]

Biles isn’t the one one who subtly referred to as out Skinner this week. Former USA gymnastics workforce member McKayla Maroney commented on Biles’ Tuesday Instagram publish, writing, “It doesn’t get extra iconic than this. She f’d round n came upon fr. Seems like I have to apologize simply to redeem my first identify.”

Thank You! You’ve efficiently subscribed.

Lee, 21, commented, “Put a finger down if Simone Biles simply ended you.”

Whereas Skinner has but to handle the backlash, it appears she has responded in her personal means.

“When she blocks Simone,” Chiles, 23, wrote through her Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 31, alongside a photograph of Skinner’s profile on a telephone. Within the snap, there are “no posts accessible” on Skinner’s web page, a tell-tale signal of being blocked. Biles and Chiles’ reflections had been additionally seen on the telephone’s display screen within the picture.