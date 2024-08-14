My Big Fat Fabulous Life: Whitney Thore Too Picky?

Whitney Thore from My Large Fats Fabulous Life will be choosy when selecting a person. However are her requirements too excessive — or is she nonetheless in love with the Frenchman?

My Large Fats Fabulous Life: Whitney Thore Plans Bachelorette Weekend

Whitney Thore deliberate a weekend bachelorette occasion for her niece, Jamie. She has many actions she needs everybody to take part in. One is taking part in a sport of “Smash or Go.” She explains that there are two decks of playing cards. One deck has playing cards with good qualities on it, whereas the opposite deck has unhealthy qualities on it. The particular person has to say if they may nonetheless smash the particular person or move on the particular person.

Jamie tells the My Large Fats Fabulous Life forged member that she is going to sustain with the qualities she likes so she will work out the kind of particular person she likes. She feels that she is going to have the ability to see somebody and know if her aunt can be all in favour of or not based mostly on the qualities she picked “smash” for.

Whitney Performs Smash or Go

Whitney admits that individuals have instructed her that she is simply too choosy. However she by no means believed it. Nevertheless, she feels she will’t be choosy when she is 40 and nonetheless single.

Is Whitney too choosy or is it simply slim pickings? 👀 Tune in to #MyBigFatFabLife, Tuesdays at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/lBspCCA5xI — TLC Community (@TLC) August 12, 2024

The My Large Fats Fabulous Life castmate doesn’t assume she is simply too choosy. Nevertheless, she feels that due to her measurement, folks inform her she will’t “anticipate a lot.” So, she is curious to see what the opposite women’ requirements are when selecting a person. She needs to see if she is simply too choosy or if there are simply slim pickings.

Whitney begins to play the sport with the opposite women. At first, she is ok with a few of the qualities. Nevertheless, as soon as the sport will get going, she passes on a lot of the qualities which are stated. But, most of the different women may overlook the destructive qualities.

My Large Fats Fabulous Life Celeb Choosy or Not over Frenchman?

Jamie begins to comprehend simply how choosy Whitney Thore is. She feels that her aunt is the “most pickiest particular person” she has ever met “on the subject of a person.” So, she says they’re going to should “dial that again” and determine one thing out in the event that they need to discover her a lover.

Nevertheless, being a choosy particular person isn’t the one drawback. The My Large Fats Fabulous Life actuality star continues to be in love along with her ex-boyfriend, the Frenchman. Whitney admits she received’t have the ability to transfer on from him till she finds one other man or he tells her he’s in a relationship with one other girl.

Whitney can also be nonetheless in touch with the Frenchman. She even talks to him every day. She hopes that at some point, she is going to have the ability to minimize the communication between him and her. However for now, she goes to proceed to speak to him till somebody new comes into her life.

