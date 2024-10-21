Multiple people dead after helicopter crash in Houston : NPR

toggle caption AP/Houston Fireplace Division

“A number of folks” are lifeless, together with a baby, after a helicopter crashed right into a radio tower in a residential space in Houston on Sunday, in response to native officers.

At a press convention Sunday night, Houston officers mentioned a Robinson R44 helicopter was flying from Ellington Airport when it struck a radio tower round 8 p.m. CT. The reason for the helicopter crash is being investigated by the Nationwide Transportation Security Board, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and native hearth and police officers.

“The preliminary info now we have is that the helicopter was working as an air tour flight when it crashed right into a radio tower below unknown circumstances. A post-impact hearth ensued,” the NTSB mentioned in an announcement on Monday. “NTSB investigators are en path to the scene and are anticipated to reach later immediately.”

The investigation spans an space of a minimum of 4 acres, Houston Police Division Lt. Jonathan French instructed reporters on Monday. Energy outages have been reported within the space, Houston Mayor John Whitmire mentioned Sunday . No residents have been injured or autos broken on the bottom, French additionally mentioned.

There are additionally “a number of reviews” of particles, and Houston police are advising residents to name 911 or contact legislation enforcement in the event that they discover items of particles.

“Any particles that you’ve got discovered proper now could be thought of proof,” French mentioned. “Please, don’t contact something.”