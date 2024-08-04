Mourad Merzouki brings hip-hop to Olympics with ‘Dance of the Games’

CRETEIL, France (AP) — In a sweltering enclosed stage, a number of dancers carry out synchronized routines earlier than scattering, as others observe twisting handstands and tumbles. Amid this, Mourad Merzouki directs them, guaranteeing their hip-hop strikes are flawless.

It’s the ultimate day of rehearsals for the famend French-Algerian choreographer and his energetic group of dancers who’re getting ready themselves for an enormous Olympic Video games festivity. Merzouki and his dance troupe will take middle stage close to the Eiffel Towel in Paris, showcasing the official dance of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Video games on Monday.

The four-day “Dance of the Video games” marks a triumphant second for Merzouki, 50, whose hip-hop model, as soon as doubted 30 years in the past, has now confirmed its lasting attraction.

(AP video shot by Lujain Jo and produced by Jonathan Landrum Jr.)

“It’s nice to see that hip-hop dance will likely be one of many main occasions watched by the entire world,” mentioned Merzouki shortly after rehearsals at a choreographic middle in Créteil, a suburb of Paris. His showcase will likely be held on the Trocadéro Champions Park, a free entry area the place his choreographed efficiency will characteristic 30 dancers and concrete artists.

Merzouki’s dance routine is one among three kinds featured on the stage at Champions Park, the place Olympic medalists arrive. His choreography blends the weather of martial arts, visible arts, circus, boxing and stay arts, tailor-made to have interaction audiences of all ages and talents.

Regardless of the burden of expectations, Merzouki stays assured in each himself and his dancers due to the constructive message he’s making an attempt to convey.

“I’ve quite a lot of strain, as a result of I need every thing to go proper,” he mentioned. “We would like the message of generosity of this dance to lift consciousness to as many individuals as doable. This second ought to enable us all to attach.”

From humble beginnings to a worldwide platform, Merzouki’s modern model took a while to realize widespread attraction. He began his dance firm in 1996, naming it after his inaugural piece, Käfig, which suggests “cage” in Arabic and German. Merzouki was informed his dance model wouldn’t resonate or preserve the eye of enormous audiences in Europe.

Nevertheless, he acquired a distinct response whereas dancing in the USA, in cities comparable to Miami, Los Angeles and New York, the birthplace of hip-hop. In America, Merzouki’s his distinctive model was extensively embraced, and he may have thrived there. However he selected to return to France to problem doubters and break down boundaries.

Merzouki finally succeeded in doing simply that. His firm has had greater than 4,000 performances in France and greater than 60 different international locations in a three-decade span.

“I believe that this recognition is because of these 30 years that we have now all spent preventing, holding on, believing in our goals,” he mentioned. “It’s in order that exactly this dance can have a spot like every other dance within the choreographic panorama.”

Mourad Merzouki (AP Picture/Michel Euler)

All through the years, Merzouki has stored his routines recent with an open thoughts whereas choosing dancers — even asking these to submit dance movies through YouTube. He’s labored with dependable dancers and inserted new ones too with backgrounds in hip-hop, up to date, classical and circus.

“It’s a an indication that this dance might be addressed to all audiences,” he continued. “With this competitors, I believe we will say that it’s an honor and that it’s encouraging for the way forward for this dance.”

French dancer Joël Luzolo known as Merzouki an influential determine who introduced his dance model from the streets to the theater. He mentioned many dancers wouldn’t have sustainable careers with out Merzouki’s affect.

Dancers rehearse for “Dance of the Video games” (AP Picture/Michel Euler) Dancers rehearse for “Dance of the Video games” (AP Picture/Michel Euler)

“Again then, it was method laborious than now,” mentioned Luzolo, 30, who has danced for Merzouki for 5 years. “Yearly, he tries to lift the extent even larger to make individuals perceive what hip-hop is and what it may be. He’s been a very nice affect. It could assist dancers with having a profession and life.”

Merzouki is grateful for the reemergence of the breakdancing tradition, which is debuting as aggressive occasion in the course of the Paris Video games — although some in Paris’ native breaking scene have been skeptical of the subculture being coopted by officers, commercialized and put by way of the inflexible judging construction.

“Some have been for it, some have been towards it. However I believe it’s superb information that breaking was propelled to the forefront into such an vital occasion,” he mentioned. “The DNA of breaking and hip-hop dance is competitors. It was battles. It’s a continuation of this nice story of hip-hop. I hope the visibility will enable this dance to be higher acknowledged and attain a bigger, wider viewers.”

Dancers rehearse for “Dance of the Video games” (AP Picture/Michel Euler)

After the Olympics showcase, Merzouki will deal with his new present known as “Beauséjour” in Lyon, France. He has upcoming initiatives with totally different orchestras, collaborating with a number of artists and simply creating as a lot as doable.

With grand plans up his sleeve, Merzouki is able to current his creative dance to the Olympic world.

“I hope that the general public, who thinks hip-hop dance just isn’t for them, can uncover a brand new self-discipline they essentially didn’t know,” he mentioned. “This can be a nice second of visibility. … The symbolism is powerful. It’s a creative recognition. French youth from working class neighborhoods, dancing within the coronary heart of Paris.”

___

AP Summer season Olympics: