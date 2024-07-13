More Than 65,000 Messages Sent To Congress As Part Of The Fix The Tix Coalition’s Day Of Action

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — This week, the Repair the Tix Coalition, led by the Nationwide Impartial Venue Affiliation (NIVA), staged a Day of Motion, urging lawmakers within the U.S. to embrace complete reform of the ticketing trade.

The Day of Motion was supported by artists throughout the reside occasion sector, who joined forces to encourage followers to induce Congress to cross the Followers First Act (S. 3457).

Collaborating artists included Finneas, Billie Eilish, Underoath, Andrew McMahon, One thing Company, Graham Nash, Shawndrell, Dave Alvin, Blind Boys of Alabama, Bobby Rush, Del McCoury Band, The Gimme Gimmes, Suzanne Vega, and the Cowboy Junkies, amongst others.

Collectively, the group despatched greater than 65,000 letters and messages to Members of Congress and the White Home in help of the trigger, in response to the Repair The Tix Coalition.

“It’s extra clear than ever that the shoppers, followers, and artists that make up this nation’s reside occasions trade won’t stand by and let predatory resellers management our ticketing-buying expertise,” mentioned Stephen Parker, Government Director of NIVA. “This week’s actions ship a transparent message to Congress that the time for complete reform is now. This nation wants laws that bans faux tickets, ends worth gouging, and illegalizes misleading advertising ways. And shoppers won’t cease advocating for clear protections from fraud and deception till belief and transparency is restored.”